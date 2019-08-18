Chef of Steel: Angela McCrovitz
Title: Chef/owner of Captain's House in Gary's Miller neighborhood
Location: 6004 Miller Ave., Gary
Age: 59
What makes her sizzle: Chef of Steel Angela McCrovitz believes food tells a story.
"I would call what I do story cuisine. Every plate I have has a story to it," McCrovitz said.
At Captain's House, a charming, intimate eatery in a small house in Miller, McCrovitz specializes in seafood recipes. The chef, who also owns Palmetto Grove in Miller, said the act of creating dishes is a great passion of hers.
"I take humble ingredients and try to turn it into something magical," she said. "I'm playful with ingredients, and there's always an element of surprise to what I do."
McCrovitz delivers what she calls "farm to pier" or "farm to coast" cuisine at her restaurant.
Showcasing her culinary playfulness, McCrovitz features a dessert on her menu called The Cracker Island, which is a dome of chocolate over ice cream. Guests must take a seafood cracker and break it open to get the goodies within.
A recipe that really tells a story is McCrovitz' Low Country Boil, a weekend specialty at Captain's House featuring a towering bowl of mussels, shrimp, clams, potatoes, sausage, corn, crab legs, scallops and crawfish.
The classic seafood dish adds a unique flavor explosion — an Italian Bolognese sauce.
But what's the story?
"So, I've taken part of my heritage, which is Italian, and elements of the (South Carolina) Low Country in this dish," she said.
She calls the Low Country Boil a celebration dish.
McCrovitz' Captain's House, which is located next to St. Mary of the Lake Church, was originally an old convent. When diners hear that bit of history, it adds to the charm.
McCrovitz has been immersed in the food industry all her life. She previously worked with chef/author Nathalie Dupree, worked with Better Homes and Gardens and has owned various restaurants in the Region and other states.
McCrovitz, the daughter of Ramona McCrovitz, longtime proprietor of the Merrillville Tea Room, formerly on the grounds of the Merrillville Florist Shop, also learned much about the culinary business from her mother.
On Captain's House's menu, where everything is made to order, guests find everything from specialty lobster rolls and lobster grilled cheese to Buffalo shrimp scampi wrap, seafood crepes and lobster pot pie.
McCrovitz, who opened Captain's House five years ago, said she experiments all the time.
It's all about the "details" for this chef, who believes dining at Captain's House should be an experience.
"My goal is that whenever people come here that they feel different when they leave."
Fast Facts: Single. Was born and raised in Gary. Has lived in Merrillville. Resides in Miller. Opened Captain's House five years ago. Also owns Palmetto Grove in Miller. Is preparing to franchise Captain's House.
My cooking philosophy: If you could coin my cuisine, I would call it farm to pier or farm to coast. I take a bit of local, farm, the best of the Midwest and take it to the coast and pier. I would also call it story cuisine. And every time I turn on the oven, I have to do something unique.
About working with assorted ingredients: I take simple, humble ingredients and make them stars.
Why I chose the culinary profession: I believe there are some professions you choose and some choose you. This is a profession that chooses you.
About the dining experience and my love of food: I believe cooking (and dining) is an experience. In our house (as I was growing up) everything was celebrated at the table, good and bad.
My favorite splurge food: I don't go out to eat, but I enjoy a good Bolognese. I don't eat seafood. I never acquired a taste for it.
Favorite chefs I admire: Nathalie Dupree is by far as authentic as they come. And Ina Garten is a favorite. If I could have dinner with anyone, it would be Martha Stewart. I think she laid the groundwork for everything that's done today in the culinary field.
My worst kitchen disaster: When all the power goes out in Miller, that's always a problem. We had a full house one night, and the power went out. And I said, "Anyone know a good ghost story?"
Dish I'd like to share: Low CountrySeafood Boil. Something citrusy would work as a pairing for this dish. Something bubbly also works with fried food.
-Eloise Marie Valadez