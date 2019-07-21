Recipe

Byway Gamma Ray Enchiladas

2 Serrano peppers

2 Jalapeno peppers

1 yellow onion

2 Poblano peppers

Cut the peppers and onion and roast until well blended.

For Chicken mixture:

5 pounds chicken

3 pounds roasted tomatillo

5 cloves garlic

2 quarts chicken stock

Add all ingredients for the chicken mixture and the pepper/onion mixture to a roasting pan. Cover in foil and cook in a 450-degree oven for four hours. Cool, shred the chicken and add 1 pound shredded jack cheese and mix everything together. Add salt and pepper for taste. Warm corn tortillas and place two ounces of the mixture in the tortillas and roll. Serve with Verde Sauce on top.

For Verde Sauce:

5 pounds roasted tomatillo

3 Jalapenos, roasted

1 onion, roasted

2 Poblano peppers, roasted

1 bunch cilantro

4 cloves garlic

2 tablespoons crushed red pepper

1/4 cup red wine vinegar

1/4 cup sugar

Puree all sauce ingredients together and add salt and pepper to taste.

From Chef Brian Rance