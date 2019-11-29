For Bernie Doyle, family legacy is woven into his Thanksgiving memories. The Chesterton town manager recalls the holiday dinners at his paternal grandmother’s home, a farm that’s been in the family for 103 years.
Grandmother Helen Jane Doyle made a creamy coleslaw, the recipe for which has been handed down through the years.
“It always takes me back to my earliest recollections of all the Thanksgivings on the family farm, built in Hebron in 1853,” says Doyle. He is still awed that President Abraham Lincoln was practicing law when the farmhouse was built. After teaching in a one-room school, Helen Jane married in 1916 and the farm has been in the family since.
Doyle says Helen Jane (what everyone called her) was an extraordinary woman. Besides being a teacher, she was a second-generation Irish American, with black hair and creamy skin. “She was beautiful on the inside, too. She was the center of the family for decades and was involved in the community. Family legacy is important in our family, being involved in the community and in the military,” says Doyle.
He says all of the men in the family served in the military, dating from the Revolutionary War. Doyle served in the Air Force; one of his brothers served in the Marine Corps; and another brother, his father, and his grandfather were in the Army.
Doyle says with wonder that Helen Jane saw the nation’s transition from horse and buggy and gaslights to cars, aircraft and television, on which she saw men land on the moon.
These days, Doyle serves up the family Thanksgiving dinners, grateful for his family and for Helen Jane’s coleslaw. “I’ve traveled all over the world, and my grandmother’s recipe is the best, yet it’s so simple.”
Helen Jane's Creamy Coleslaw
2 tablespoons white sugar
2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
2 tablespoons Miracle Whip
1 cup milk
Pinch of salt
1 medium-size head of cabbage, shredded
Whisk together the first five ingredients. Add shredded cabbage and mix. Adjust to your taste if desired: a little too sweet, add a vinegar; too sour, add sugar.
Food, family and Grandma Sundae's pie create memories for SSCVA's Erika Dahl
For Erika Dahl’s family, serving up pies in a perfect crust is one more measure of their love. Dahl, director of communications at South Shore Convention & Visitors Authority, had the good fortune of learning to bake from her late grandmother, Sundae Gray.
“She loved to cook and taught me how to bake. We used to have pie-a-thons when we were kids. My grandma followed recipes to a T because she wanted it to be exactly the same each time. In my baking, I’ll alter things a little.”
Dahl spends a cozy Christmas Eve at her mom’s, with plenty of dishes at the ready for family. “There’s a lot of eating, and then we’re huge on elaborate gifts.” Christmas morning it’s off to her dad’s for a traditional breakfast of eggnog and crepes filled with fresh fruit and cream cheese, the day as full of conversation and warm memories.
Dahl’s own secret for pie fillings calling for spices: “I grate the nutmeg, that’s the key to the recipe. It’s easy to grate, with a tiny grater. I’ve not purchased ground nutmeg in years.”
For those perfect pie crusts for any kind of pie, Dahl says it’s important to use ice water. “And my grandma told me that butter should be frozen; that’s what makes a flaky crust.”
Grandma Sundae Gray’s Pie Crust
2 cups sifted flour
1 cup non-hydrogenated shortening
6 tablespoons ice water
1/2 teaspoon salt
Mix flour and salt. Cut shortening into flour and salt mixture. Mix while adding water a tablespoon at a time. Dough should resemble a paste and not be crumbly. Chill in refrigerator for 30 minutes.
Roll out dough and line pie pan. Makes two 9-inch crusts.