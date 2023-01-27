'Chicago' actress shares some favorite recipes

Singer/actress Christina Wells enjoys occasionally stepping into the kitchen when she has time.

Wells is currently starring as Matron "Mama" Morton in the 25th anniversary touring production of "Chicago," running to Jan. 29 at CIBC Theatre in Chicago. Visit BroadwayInChicago.com.

The singer said she "tries to find ways to eat healthy, balanced meals," especially when on the road.

"I've learned a lot of tips and tricks," she said, about balancing meals and eating on the road. "We don't always have a kitchen. We live in hotels exclusively," she said.

Wells, who is a registered nurse from Houston, was also a past semifinalist on "America's Got Talent."

The performer said she often puts together meals with items she has on hand and will create dishes such as pasta salad, simple steaks with special seasonings and breakfast items.

"I like to do breakfast. It can be a great meal all day long," Wells said.

According to Wells, a steak with special seasonings is also always a great meal.

"I have seasonings I carry with me all the time," she said. The entertainer also enjoys the quick meal of bagels and lox, especially as an after show snack.

Wells said making sure she gets protein and carbs in her diet is important as a performer when you're expending energy.

Whatever Wells will be dining on, she said presentation is important. "I make sure I use pretty plates. It makes you feel special."

The following recipes are from Wells.

Bagel & Lox

1 everything flavored bagel

Softened plain cream cheese

One small red onion, thinly sliced

1 tomato, sliced

Capers, 1 tablespoon

Nova Lox - smoked salmon

DIRECTIONS: Toast the bagel to desired color. Spread the cream cheese thinly across the bagel. Press 5-7 capers into the cream cheese around each bagel. Layer a few rings of red onion and then add a slice of tomato. Top with two sections of the smoked salmon. Serve items buffet style.

Christina’s Cold Pasta Salad

1 pound bacon, cooked to crisp

Save bacon grease

1 pound bag of elbow or rotini pasta

2 green peppers

Mustard

Mayonnaise

Worcestershire sauce

Salt

Pepper

Garlic

Onion powder

DIRECTIONS: Chop cooked bacon into small bits. Add to large bowl. Boil pasta according to directions on bag. Drain pasta and rinse well with cold water. Add pasta to bacon bits. Chop two green peppers to small cube size pieces. Add to bowl. Add 1/2 cup Mayo, 1/4 cup of mustard, 1 large tablespoon of warm bacon grease and 2 large tablespoons of Worcestershire sauce. Mix well. Add seasonings to taste. Chill for 2 hours or overnight. You can add chopped tomatoes and cucumbers before you serve it for more vegetables.

Close 1 of 8 Taking bows Cast members and understudies of "Six" take bows during the Curtain Call on opening night at CIBC Theatre in Chicago. Opening Night joy Cast members of "Six" are pictured during the Opening Night Curtain Call. Jasmine Forsberg Jasmine Forsberg portrays Jane Seymour in "Six." Didi Romero Didi Romero portrays Katherine Howard in "Six." Gabriela Carrillo Gabriela Carrillo performs as Catherine Parr in "Six." Storm and Didi Storm Lever, left, and Didi Romero belt out a tune in "Six" in Chicago. Cast members and understudies Cast members and understudies joined together on stage during the Chicago Curtain Call of "Six." Musician Female musicians make up the "Six" band called The Ladies in Waiting. Curtain Call for 'Six' 1 of 8 Taking bows Cast members and understudies of "Six" take bows during the Curtain Call on opening night at CIBC Theatre in Chicago. Opening Night joy Cast members of "Six" are pictured during the Opening Night Curtain Call. Jasmine Forsberg Jasmine Forsberg portrays Jane Seymour in "Six." Didi Romero Didi Romero portrays Katherine Howard in "Six." Gabriela Carrillo Gabriela Carrillo performs as Catherine Parr in "Six." Storm and Didi Storm Lever, left, and Didi Romero belt out a tune in "Six" in Chicago. Cast members and understudies Cast members and understudies joined together on stage during the Chicago Curtain Call of "Six." Musician Female musicians make up the "Six" band called The Ladies in Waiting.