Food fans are preparing to gather for one of the Windy City's popular festivals.
Chicago Gourmet will descend on Millennium Park on Sept. 28 and 29. Taking the theme "Lights, Camera, Napkin!," the annual food event will celebrate food, spirits and the importance of dining together as well as the camaraderie surrounding the food scene.
"We're very excited to present this festival. It's our 12th year," said Sam Toia, president of The Illinois Restaurant Association.
"There are 250 restaurants and 14 tasting stations. Everyone's tastebuds will be satisfied," Toia said. The festival is presented by Bon Appetit magazine, in conjunction with the Illinois Restaurant Association. Toia said there are a variety of great Chicago chefs participating in the event this year as in past events.
Among celebrity chefs who will attend, do tastings and seminars will be Stephanie Izard, Rick Bayless, Joe Flamm, Andrew Zimmern, Lorena Garcia, Jeff Mauro, Carrie Nahabedian, Jose Garces, Jimmy Bannos Sr. and Jimmy Bannos Jr., Art Smith and others.
On both Sept. 28 and 28, guests can watch various demos on the main stage, attend cookbook signings and seminars and visit tasting booths to sample a variety of food and drink.
Toia said Chicago has certainly become a "culinary capital" of the U.S. He's also long considered the toddlin' town a "gastronomic hub" as well.
Among the 14 tasting pavilions situated throughout Millennium Park will be those presented by Gordon Food Service, Japan Information Center & Japan Airlines, Mariano's, Gardens of the Galaxy Veggie Pavilion, Supreme Lobster and Seafood, The Big Green Egg, Illinois Pork Producers Association and others.
Guests who want to immerse themselves in wine seminars will find a variety of fascinating events. Seminars include "California! The King of Cabernet!"; Hollywood & Wine: A Story in Every Glass" "Ethnic Cuisines and the Wines They Love"; and more.
Other seminars scheduled will be "A Celebration of Asian Cuisine," moderated by Alpana Singh of "Check, Please!" on Sept. 28 and "Crafted by You, Perfected by Patron," on Sept. 29.
Those who'd like to learn a bit about the James Beard Awards, may sit in on a conversation by Donnie Madia, Beverly Kim, Kevin Boehm and Rob Katz on Sept. 29.
One of the special events held during Chicago Gourmet is the Grand Cru, held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sept. 28 and 29 where guests can experience premiere wine tastings on the rooftop of the Harris Theater. Chefs will be serving various wines and associating them with themes from musicals.
Besides the Chicago Gourmet Main Event of tastings and chef appearances, there will also be additional events called Encore Events. They include everything from cocktail parties and dinners on the days leading up to Chicago Gourmet as well as yoga events, musical entertainment and more.
One of the events will be "Raise Your Glass to Freedom: A Hamilton Exclusive" hosted by Rick Bayless at CIBC Theatre. The Hamburger Hop will once again be held on the Harris Theater Rooftop. The Big Chill (i) Gourmet Chili Cook-Off, hosted by Sarah Grueneberg,will also be an additional event for Chicago Gourmet fans to attend.
For more information on the event, prices and schedules, visit chicagogourmet.org.