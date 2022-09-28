Chicago Gourmet's Grand Cru stars innovative creations

Foodies had a chance to enjoy a variety of innovative small bites in addition to wine, cocktails and other beverages last weekend in Chicago.

Chicago Gourmet's Grand Cru drew fans of stellar food and drink to the rooftop of the Harris Theater at the edge of Millennium Park on Sept. 24.

Chicago Gourmet, the annual toast to food and wine, was held Sept. 22-25. Illinois Restaurant Association in partnership with Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits presented the festival. Chicago Gourmet's theme this year was "Creating a Stir." Proceeds from the fest benefit the Illinois Restaurant Association Educational Foundation (IRAEF).

During the Grand Cru, among chefs creating dishes for the event were celebrity chef Daniel Boulud of New York's Daniel; Dylan Patel of Avec; Jenner Tomaska of Esme; Jeff Vucko of Pendry Chicago; Tony Priolo of Piccolo Sogno; Hisanobu Osaka of Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises; Dominique Leach of Lexington Betty's Smokehouse; Thai Dang of Haisous; Fabio Viviani of Bar Siena; and others.

Highlighted dishes included Flaming Hot Cheetos made with homemade Cheetos, caviar from Rare Tea and Onion Soubis from chef Tomaska; Lobster Choux from chef Boulud; Corn Madeleine from chef Vucko; Sforato di Tartufo from chef Priolo; Wagyu Steak Dogs from chef Leach; Goi Muc Kho from chef Dang; and much more.

Wine and spirit companies at the Grand Cru included Fresh Vine Wines, G.H. Mumm/Perrier-Jouet, Oak Ridge Winery, San Simeon Wines, Terlato Vineyards, Filthy Foods, Jefferson's Bourbon, Santo Tequila and Sipsmith Gin.