Chicago Scots celebrate 'Feast of the Haggis'

Scottish cuisine and cultural traditions were in the spotlight recently at The Chicago Scots' St. Andrew's Day Gala in Chicago.
The 176th annual gala, which is also known as the "Feast of the Haggis," was presented early in December at The Chicago History Museum.
Guests gathered for a moveable Scottish feast, with a menu presided over by Gary MacLean, who is the national chef of Scotland, and also enjoyed live musical and dance presentations and an awards ceremony.
Gus Noble, president and CEO of The Chicago Scots said he was happy to welcome people back to a live event in celebration of Scottish culture. The Chicago Scots is the oldest charity in Illinois.
Noble said the event originally got its start "to celebrate St. Andrew, who was known for having a caring and giving heart."
More than 200 people joined together for the gala. "This time, we're not having a formal sit-down dinner," Noble said, which was in keeping with pandemic precautions.
The event featured various food stations where guests could choose what they wanted and either dine standing or sitting at socially distanced tables. Among food served at various stations were salmon; Haggis burgers; beef selections; various pastries; and more.
The event also had a presentation of the Haggis, which is a Scottish dish consisting of variety meats or a mix of internal organs of sheep or lamb and blended with suet, oatmeal and other seasonings. Chef MacLean and others presided over the formal yet playful presentation.
At the gala, The Distinguished Citizen Award was presented to James L. Alexander. Various other awards were also presented to individuals for their contributions to The Chicago Scots.
Guests also enjoyed walking through The Chicago History Museum and viewing current exhibitions such as "City on Fire: Chicago 1871" and "Vivian Maier: In Color."
Proceeds from the event benefited the Chicago Scots’ primary charity, Caledonia Senior Living and Memory Care in North Riverside. To learn more about The Chicago Scots, visit chicagoscots.org.