Chicago Scots celebrate 'Feast of the Haggis'

Scottish cuisine and cultural traditions were in the spotlight recently at The Chicago Scots' St. Andrew's Day Gala in Chicago.

The 176th annual gala, which is also known as the "Feast of the Haggis," was presented early in December at The Chicago History Museum.

Guests gathered for a moveable Scottish feast, with a menu presided over by Gary MacLean, who is the national chef of Scotland, and also enjoyed live musical and dance presentations and an awards ceremony.

Gus Noble, president and CEO of The Chicago Scots said he was happy to welcome people back to a live event in celebration of Scottish culture. The Chicago Scots is the oldest charity in Illinois.

Noble said the event originally got its start "to celebrate St. Andrew, who was known for having a caring and giving heart."

More than 200 people joined together for the gala. "This time, we're not having a formal sit-down dinner," Noble said, which was in keeping with pandemic precautions.