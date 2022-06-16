Chicago's Canopy by Hilton stars hit menu at its Depot 226

The first Canopy by Hilton in Chicago is a comfortable, charming hotel with an architecturally rich setting and a hit restaurant starring a mix of dishes from sweet pastries and panini to flatbreads, soups and salads.

Canopy by Hilton Chicago Central Loop is the first Canopy in the Windy City and the 25th Canopy in the nation to open. It opened in Chicago last November.

"It's the 34th Canopy worldwide," said Neil DeGuia, general manager of the Chicago property.

Hilton's Canopy brand debuted in the boutique hotel industry in 2014.

The Chicago Canopy is located on the former site of the Chicago and North Western Railway headquarters, located at 226 W. Jackson. Guests of the hotel are near various Chicago attractions, including Willis Tower, which is across the street; Lyric Opera; The Theatre District; the Metropolitan Club and more.

Its interior, from the lobby to the decor on various floors and in the rooms feature travel, historic Chicago and train themes.

DeGuia said they're proud of the decor and its historic "train theme reminiscent of 1920s Chicago."

Canopy by Hilton Chicago has 215 rooms and also next door to the hotel is another lodging option - Hilton Garden Inn Chicago Central, which is actually annexed to Canopy.

Also on the premises of the hotel is Depot 226, a bistro, market and coffee bar located conveniently right in the lobby.

"It's a vibrant hub of social activity," DeGuia said of Depot 226. The eatery features a chef-driven menu under the direction of Chef Tim Letsos and even has a daily happy hour, occasionally features special event gatherings and also has a full bar and coffee bar with a variety of pastry offerings. Breakfast, lunch and dinner can be enjoyed at the eatery.

The hotel, DeGuia said, also partners with local Chicago companies to use ingredients and other products from the city in the hotel and restaurant.

"Guests are able to experience the (city) vibe and feel like a Chicagoan and eat and drink like a local," DeGuia said.

Chef Tim Letsos said he strives to make the dishes unique at Depot 226.

"We're trying to bring great flavors to guests," Letsos said, adding there are various cultural influences on the food served there. "I put my own spin on the items," Letsos said.

Added DeGuia, "The chef does a great job in consistency and flavor."

Among items on the menu at Depot 226 are a U.P. Gathered Greens Salad; Herb Roast Salmon; Roast Broccolini; Garlic Shrimp: Pesto Margarita Deck Oven Flat Bread; Chicago Chopped Salad; and other dishes.

"We're trying to create a memorable experience," DeGuia said. He added they pride themselves on "great service, great food and atmosphere" at the restaurant and the hotel as well.

For more information on Canopy by Hilton Chicago Central Loop, visit hilton.com/en/canopy or call 773-809-6750.

