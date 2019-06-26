Diners with a taste for Asian fare should make plans to share a meal with a friend at Joy Wok.
The restaurant, on Sand Creek Drive, in Chesterton, features a combination of Chinese and Thai menu items. Visitors may dine in or take out their fare.
During a visit recent to the restaurant for an early lunch we dined at one of the tables facing the window. Joy Wok is fairly small so the earlier you get there for lunch, the shorter wait time you'll have.
After looking at the extensive menu, we decided to order Cashew Beef ($7.25 for the lunch special) and Shrimp Egg Foo Young ($7.25 for the lunch special). Lunch specials at Joy Wok are available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily and cost $7.25. There are a variety of choices for lunch.
Both the Cashew Beef and the Egg Foo Young were good portions and tasty meals. Both meals came with plain fried rice and a pork egg roll.
Joy Wok also serves a Dinner Combo (daily), which costs $9.25. The Family Dinner Special ($14.25) is served daily and comes with soup, and three appetizers.
Among other items starring on the menu at Joy Wok are Thai Basil Fried Rice ($10.75); Moo Shu Pork ($10.50); Kung Bao Roast Pork ($7.50, $10.50); Thai Mango Fried Tofu ($11.95); Hong Sue Chicken ($7.50, $10.50); Empress Chicken ($7.50, $10.50); Beef with Broccoli ($7.95, $10.95); Orange Beef ($13.50); Pad Thai Noodles ($11.95); Beijing Jumbo Shrimp (($7.95, $11.50); and more.
Under Chef's Specialties, diners will find items such as Hunan Triple Delight ($12.95); Special Four Seasons ($12.95); Dragon & Phoenix ($12.95); and others.
Side orders at the restaurant include White Rice, Fried Noodles, Fortune Cookies and Almond Cookies.
The menu at Joy Wok states that no MSG is used at the eatery.