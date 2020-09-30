Ciao Bella's patio offers comfortable setting

Fans of Italian food can enjoy the rich and rustic fare of Ciao Bella Ristorante outdoors on the restaurant's patio this season.

The eatery, which offers trattoria-style fare, was opened by Giuseppe "Joe" Scalzo in 2009. The new patio debuted this summer at the restaurant.

While dining out on the patio, guests will enjoy looking at the plants out on the deck and the serene setting. The patio, which also has warmers situated on it, will be open throughout the season as weather permits. Live entertainment is occasionally featured.

The same menu that's available for indoor dining is available outdoors at Ciao Bella as well.

Ciao Bella is translated as "Hello Beautiful" and features a variety of pasta, pizza, meat dishes, seafood recipes, sides, appetizers and desserts on its menu.

During a recent early September visit to the restaurant for lunch, we dined out on the patio. There was a gentle breeze and the experience proved pleasant.

Our meal included Fried Artichokes ($12) as an appetizer, Salmon Salad ($16) and Picatta Al Limone ($22).