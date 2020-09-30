 Skip to main content
Ciao Bella's patio offers comfortable setting
Restaurant Scene

Ciao Bella's patio offers comfortable setting

Fans of Italian food can enjoy the rich and rustic fare of Ciao Bella Ristorante outdoors on the restaurant's patio this season.

The eatery, which offers trattoria-style fare, was opened by Giuseppe "Joe" Scalzo in 2009. The new patio debuted this summer at the restaurant.

While dining out on the patio, guests will enjoy looking at the plants out on the deck and the serene setting. The patio, which also has warmers situated on it, will be open throughout the season as weather permits. Live entertainment is occasionally featured.

The same menu that's available for indoor dining is available outdoors at Ciao Bella as well.

Ciao Bella is translated as "Hello Beautiful" and features a variety of pasta, pizza, meat dishes, seafood recipes, sides, appetizers and desserts on its menu.

During a recent early September visit to the restaurant for lunch, we dined out on the patio. There was a gentle breeze and the experience proved pleasant.

Our meal included Fried Artichokes ($12) as an appetizer, Salmon Salad ($16) and Picatta Al Limone ($22).

The artichokes were lightly fried and were served with a roasted garlic aioli. The Salmon Salad starred char-grilled salmon with mixed greens and fruit in a sweet, tasty vinaigrette. Those who like picatta will give praise for the Picatta Al Limone, which featured sauteed whitefish. Chicken may also be ordered for the picatta preparation. The whitefish, which was cooked perfectly, was served over spinach and garlic.

Among other menu choices at Ciao Bella are Veal Chop ($43); Fettuccini Alfredo ($16); Lasagna Della Casa ($21); Margherita Pizza ($12); Spaghetti Con Polpette ($17); and more.

Various special events, cooking demonstrations and other activities regularly take place at the restaurant. For more information, visit ciaobellaonline.com.

If you go

WHAT: Ciao Bella Ristorante

WHERE: 1514 U.S. 41, Schererville

HOURS: Noon to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays; Noon to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and Noon to 8 p.m. Sundays.

FYI: Call 219-322-6800 or visit ciaobellaonline.com

Entertainment Editor/Features Reporter

Eloise is A&E Editor and a food, entertainment and features writer for The Times, subjects she has covered for over two decades in and around the Region.

