Coco Pazzo marks three decades of bringing Tuscan cuisine to Chicago

The flavors and aromas of Tuscan cuisine star at Coco Pazzo in Chicago.
This year the eatery is celebrating its 30th anniversary of bringing quality Tuscan-inspired dishes to diners in the Windy City.
"I'm thrilled and so appreciative that we have been embraced by the community and they've supported us throughout the past 30 years," said Jack Weiss, president of Coco Pazzo restaurants. In addition to Cocco Pazzo on Hubbard Street, the more casual Coco Pazzo Cafe is located in Chicago's Streeterville neighborhood.
Weiss said through the years they've "been able to provide a consistent dining experience in a classic, elegant atmosphere."
He said quality service has always been important to him. Weiss said customers have long enjoyed being in the loft building the restaurant is housed in as well as seeing the open kitchen and the wood-burning oven. In fact, in 1992 when Coco Pazzo first opened, it was the first restaurant in town to feature a wood-burning oven.
Weiss said he handles the "food and logistics" surrounding the operation of Coco Pazzo while his wife Tamara, who is the restaurant's wine director, takes care of the beverage program.
"She's our resident wine expert," he said, adding they go to Italy twice a year to do culinary research and visit restaurants and wineries.
Weiss said they are committed to serving fresh, quality ingredients and classic dishes inspired by the Tuscany area.
"The cuisine is simple, healthy and unpretentious," he said.
Weiss said he came from New York to open Coco Pazzo in Chicago. His wife is a Chicago native.
"Italian cuisine has been my passion," said Weiss, who has been cooking since he was a young boy.
Presiding over the kitchen at CoCo Pazzo is Chef Eric Hammond.
"He's a wonderful, talented chef," Weiss said. "He brings a world of experience to the restaurant and has the best palate." Weiss said Hammond often experiments with various cooking styles and flavors when creating dishes. The menu is changed seasonally and tweaked as ingredients come into season throughout the year, he explained.
Calling the wood-burning oven the "showpiece" of the restaurant, Weiss said about 70 % of the cooking done at Coco Pazzo is done in that oven. "It's really an art to use it."
Among dishes starring on the menu at Coco Pazzo are Rigatoni Alla Buttera, with fennel sausage, sweet peas, tomato, Parmesan and cream; Fettuccine Con Agnello, with spinach noodles and lamb ragu; Spaghetti Alle Vongole; Branzino Al Forno, which is a whole sea bass, which has been cooked in the wood-burning oven and is deboned at the diner's table; the veal dish Saltimbocca Di Vitello; as well as assorted pizzas; salads; various pastas; steaks; chicken dishes; appetizers and specialty desserts.
Weiss, who makes it a point to visit customer's tables while they're at Coco Pazzo, said he hopes diners have a great experience at the eatery.
"When I walk around the restaurant I want to see people having a good time," he said. "When you look in their eyes you can see if they're happy and enjoying what you do."
For more information on Coco Pazzo, 300 W. Hubbard St., Chicago, call 312-836-0900 or visit cocopazzochicago.com.
The recipe for Rigatoni alla Buttera which accompanies this article, is from Coco Pazzo.
Rigatoni alla Buttera
(Serves 4 people)
Ingredients for 4 people
For Sauce:
8 ounces Italian spicy sausage with fennel
1 can Italian peeled Tomatoes
3 ounce-can of Green Peas
8 ounces Heavy Cream
3 ounces Sweet Butter
3 ounces grated Parmigiano
Salt and black pepper, to taste
For Pasta:
1 pound Dried Rigatoni Pasta
DIRECTIONS: Boil water in a large pot, (To be used for cooking the rigatoni.)
First peel the casing off the sausage, break the meat in small chunks.
Heat extra virgin olive oil in a large sauce pan and cook the sausage until lightly browned. Drain off excess fat and then add the butter, the peas and the tomatoes.
Cook until the sauce thickens and the peas are tender, then add the cream and reduce the heat, season with salt and black pepper.
Meanwhile, cook the Rigatoni pasta until al dente. Drain and add to the sauce along with the Parmigiano Reggiano.
Stir gently until pasta is coated with the sauce. Then individually plate or put all in a large bowl or plate to serve.
Diners can pop into Chesterton's Northside Diner for a plate of comfort food, a good burger, ice cream sundae, a hearty breakfast and much more.
The eatery, located in downtown Chesterton, is a small, cozy restaurant with a retro vibe. One can easily feel as though you've stepped into a diner from the 1950s. Northside Diner is decorated with pictures of old-time movie stars and musicians, a jukebox and murals painted on the outside wall.
The restaurant is open from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily and attracts a good amount of people for breakfast, lunch or just a quick snack.
When we visited on a recent Saturday for lunch, the restaurant was packed. Though it was a full house in the diner, service was quick.
We decided on a variety of dishes, including a Denver Omelet ($6.89); House Breaded Fried Lake Perch Basket ($7.89); and a Hot Turkey Sandwich ($7.69). For dessert, we ordered a Hot Fudge Sundae ($2.85).
All the dishes at the eatery are ample. The omelet came with a good portion of hash browns while the perch basket was accompanied by coleslaw. The turkey sandwich was served open-faced with the traditional mashed potatoes and gravy.
The perch was lightly breaded, not greasy and was perfectly cooked.
On Northside Diner's menu, guests will find a variety of items including Homemade Biscuits and Gravy; assorted egg dishes called Chicks; a Pork Roast Omelet; Steak Omelet; Chorizo Tacos; Belgian Waffles; Chicken and Waffles; BLT Ranch Chicken Hoagie; Country Fried Steak Sandwich; Chicken Malibu; Popcorn Shrimp Basket; Clam Basket; and other dishes.
A kid's menu is featured under the Cool Kid's Lunch Box and dishes are priced at $5.29. Kid's choices include Mini Corn Dog Basket; Grilled Cheese or a Knuckle Sandwich, which is a hamburger.
A variety of sides, shakes and other items are available at the restaurant.
If you're looking for a good breakfast dish, a hearty sandwich or a Greek specialty, visit Pappas Restaurant and Bar in Crown Point.
The restaurant, which is located off Main Street, is an eatery with a pleasant and contemporary setting and a menu filled with assorted recipes.
Whether you visit Pappas for breakfast, lunch or dinner, you'll be sure to find something to please your palate.
We visited Pappas for dinner on a recent Monday and chose to sit in the bar area. Piped in music played contemporary sounds as we read the menu.
The portions are ample at Pappas so although the starters section of the menu was tempting, we decided on just a main entree since it was accompanied by sides.
Our dinner choice was the Village Chicken ($11.99), which was prepared Greek-style with garlic, oregano and lemon. The skin was crispy. When ordering this entree, guests should be prepared to wait 20 minutes.
We started with a garden salad with creamy garlic dressing and also ordered lemon rice soup, which was thick and flavorful.
Among other dishes on the menu at Pappas are Athenian Pork Chops, BBQ Baby Back Ribs, Sirloin Stir Fry, Prime Rib, various burgers including The Bleu, The Greek, Smokey Mountain, Chipotle Sunrise and others.
Croissant sandwiches, Triple Deckers, Wraps and more are available. For Starters, guests may order items such as Cheese Curds, Avocado Fries, Loaded Gyro Wedges, Fried Pickles and Saganaki.
If you have a taste for seafood, Pappas offers Garlic Grouper, Lake Perch, Ocean Perch, Salmon Bowl, Lemon Pepper Tilapia and other selections.
On the Classic Comforts section of the menu, diners can order a Meatloaf Stack, Beef Manhattan, Braised Lamb, Spanakopita, Mousaka and more.
Have a taste for a favorite Mexican recipe? Visit San Luis Restaurant in Whiting for a South of the Border food fix.
The small eatery, which is filled with colorful decor, is located in Indianapolis Boulevard.
On the menu, guests will find a variety of traditional favorites as well as some items not often seen on the menu at other eateries. For instance, dishes such as the Carne Adobada, ($11.99) which is pork steak, thinly sliced and marinated and served on a steaming hot plate, is served with a spicy rich sauce. It's a dish not often found on many Mexican restaurant menus.
Another noteworthy dish is the Rico Molcajete Choriqueso ($10.95), which is a combination of tomatillo red sauce, melted cheese, chorizo, grilled onions, jalapeno toreado, nopal and beans.
During our visit to San Luis, we tried the traditional flautas ($8.99), which came with rice and beans, as well as the Carne Adobada. The flautas, which were filled with chicken, had a good crunch and were lightly spiced. The Carne Adobada came with rice and beans as well as guacamole and a side of French fries.
Among menu items at the restaurant are Gordita Dinners, Enchiladas, Bistec A La Mexicana, Lomo en Chile de Arbol, Chile Relleno Dinners, Camarones A La Hacienda, which is shrimp covered in melted cheese, Shrimp Cocktail and more.
Mexican breakfasts are also featured at San Luis. A Children's Menu is available and stars dishes such as Mini Quesadillas, Mini Tacos, Mini Burritos and Chicken Nuggets.
Diners interested in ordering a grilled dish can choose the Parrillada Mexicana, which features a variety of meats and vegetables served on a grill.
Various Mexican-style drinks, including horchata, which is rice water, are available at the restaurant.
If your sweet tooth is craving something decadent, head on over to La Michoacana Compi in Lansing.
The Mexican ice cream/snack shop is located at 19283 Burnham Ave. La Michoacana Compi features homemade ice cream in assorted flavors made on the premises as well as other snacks, drinks and more.
Entering the eatery, one will find a friendly atmosphere with brightly colored walls and pictures of delicious looking sweet treats on the walls and on the front of the ice cream cases.
During a recent visit to the shop, we opted for an ice cream treat as well as another snack. We chose the Banana Split ($5.75) and the Chicharrones Preparados ($5.50). For the Banana Split, we chose three ice cream flavors - Pine nut, Mango and Buttered Pecan. The Chicharrones Preparados is a snack made with pork rinds and features various ingredients on a fried rectangle-shaped chicharrones de harina. It was topped with cabbage, cheese, avocados and pickled pork rind and then sprinkled with hot sauce. Both were tasty selections.
Among other items on La Michoacana's menu are Dorilocos prepared ($5.50), which are similar to a walking taco and features assorted ingredients piled into a bag of Doritos; Corn/Elotes ($2.50); Paletas or ice cream bars ($1.50 to $1.70); Milk Shakes ($3.50, $4.50 and $5.50); and more.
The eatery also sells Tortas or sandwiches ($4.75). Ice cream is available in a cup or cone.
Unique ice cream flavors can be found at the shop. Among the flavors are everything from Pine nut and Tequila to Cheesecake, Butter Pecan, Chocolate, Nuez (which is nut); Strawberry and more. Paletas also come in assorted flavors and flavor combinations as well.
Looking for something a little out of the ordinary? Step into La Michoacana Compi.
Fans of old-fashioned supper clubs will want to check out Town Club Steak and Seafood Restaurant in Highland.
The restaurant, which dates to 1947, has the feel and intimate atmosphere associated with supper clubs from decades ago. Fans of hefty steaks, chops and assorted seafood will welcome a visit to the eatery.
While it was originally established more than seven decades ago, proprietor Mark Hines has owned Town Club since 1988.
At Town Club, guests will find an assortment of dishes. Many of them have been popular at the restaurant for decades. If it's a steak, an order of perch or delicious chops you crave, you'll find it all here.
The eatery also has a homey vibe as owner Hines often greets diners visiting the eatery. Guests may sit in the bar area or the main dining room.
On the menu, guests will find assorted dishes such as Frog Legs, ($22.95); 10-ounce Ribeye Steak ($22.95); French Fried Jumbo Shrimp ($22.95); Corn Fed Indiana Duck ($20.95); Famous Fried Chicken ($16.95); Lake Perch Sandwich ($9.95); Big Bertha roast beef sandwich ($9.95); Talk of the Town chicken sandwich ($9.95); and more. Relish trays accompany all meals.
Guests may also visit on days where there are popular specials, such as on Wednesdays, dubbed Taco Wednesdays. On Taco Wednesdays, diners can order a taco recipe that's been served for decades at the restaurant. A prime rib taco is also featured.
Town Club often has various specials for different holidays as well. With Valentine's Day coming up, Hines will be offering assorted specials. Call the restaurant or visit the website for more information on what's available.
If you're out for a night of gaming or you're taking in a show at Blue Chip Casino, you may want to stop at Nelson's Deli for a bite to eat.
The 24-hour eatery located at the main entrance of Blue Chip Casino in Michigan City features a menu starring assorted items from burgers and hot dogs to specialty sandwiches, gourmet coffee, ice cream from Valpo Velvet, pizza and other dishes.
We visited Nelson's Deli on a recent Friday for a late meal and found the restaurant packed with diners. Many customers ordered dishes to carry out while a good number dined in.
The walls of the restaurant are decorated with a mix of pictures of various dishes served at Nelson's as well as nostalgic photos of Boyd gaming properties.
Our choice for dinner was the Italian Beef Sandwich ($9.75) as well as the Chili Cheese Dog ($4.95). The Italian Beef Sandwich was packed with meat and featured au jus served on the side. The dish also came with French fries. There was a good amount of chili and cheese poured over the hot dog and that dish also was accompanied by French fries. The fries served at Nelson's are more on the crispy crunchy side and actually reheat very well at home.
Among other dishes on the Nelson's menu are Chef's Salad, $8; Grilled Ham and Cheese ($9.75); Chicken, Bacon and Swiss Sandwich ($9.75); Prime Rib Sandwich ($12.25); and other selections.
Breakfast items are also served at the eatery in addition to gourmet cake slices, brownies, cheesecake, cookies, specialty coffee and other desserts.
The restaurant also offers a sandwich of the month. For February, the Sandwich of the Month is a Buffalo Chicken Sandwich with Fries for $9.
If your taste buds are craving a sandwich, burger or specialty bowl, stop at Athens Pita for lunch or dinner.
The restaurant, which opened earlier this month, has a menu filled with dishes such as gyros, hamburgers, quesadillas, chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes and other sweets.
Athens Pita took over the location formerly housed by Jimmy's Burgers and Wings. The small eatery features blue and white hues with a sports theme.
During a recent Monday early afternoon lunch, we decided to try one of the unique specialties on the menu. We ordered the Greek Style Quesadilla ($12.99) and weren't disappointed.
The Quesadilla, which resembles a pizza, was a hefty helping and stuffed with a variety of ingredients. Our quesadilla featured a pita on the top and bottom that was stuffed with chicken, bell peppers, mozzarella and feta cheeses, tomato and Greek sauce. The dish was served with Greek Fries, which had feta cheese, Greek spices and Athens sauce.
Among other items on what's called the "Yeeros" menu are Gyros Sandwich ($5.99); the Athens Burger ($4.99); Gyros Cheeseburger ($7.99); Grilled Chicken on a Pita ($4.99); the Zeus Athens Single Burger ($9.99); and more.
Guests may also order from the segment of the menu which offers a choice of Pita, Wraps and Bowls and then pick their own protein, toppings, sauces and dressings.
Protein choices include Grilled Chicken, Chicken Yeero, Steak Yeero, Gyro Meat and Falafel. Toppings include hummus, spinach, olives, onions, corn, chickpeas, Greek salad and other ingredients. Among sauces are Tahini Sauce, Ranch Sauce, Greek Garlic Sauce and Spicy Athens Sauce.
If you'd like an interactive dining experience, plan to visit Kui Korean BBQ in Highland.
The eatery, on Indianapolis Boulevard, beckons with its modern look featuring Asian decor, a quaint bar at the restaurant's entrance and a menu starring Korean BBQ staples, other prepared Korean recipes and assorted specials.
When we visited Kui on a recent Saturday afternoon for an early lunch, diners were just starting to fill the eatery. By the time we were finished with our meal an hour later, more customers were seated and enjoying their meals.
After taking a good look at the menu and asking our waiter a variety of questions, we decided to try the "cook your own" barbecue experience. We also ordered an already prepared dish.
In the BBQ category, we chose the Top Angus ($22). Our prepared dish was the Pork Bulgogi ($14), which is pork with vegetables in a spicy sauce.
Guests choosing a BBQ dish will use the hot plate/grill in the middle of the table to cook their food. Our waiter brought us soup to begin the meal and also a variety of starters, including kimchi, red beans and fish cake. Two sauces are also served to go with the BBQ.
The interactive cooking experience proved fun and a good way to engage with your dining companions.
Among various dishes on the restaurant's menu are Spicy Kimchi Stew; Red Curry Tofu; Broccoli Shrimp; Vegetable Bibimbap; Kalbi Soup; Ja Jang Myeon, which is an egg noodle dish and more.
The restaurant also has various beverages, including an assortment of cocktails and spirits. Our beverage for lunch was a Korean pear juice, which had a slightly sweet taste and a bit of pulp in it.
One of the newest eateries in the Region is quickly becoming "the" hot place to visit for breakfast and lunch.
Avgo, translated "egg" in Greek, is located on Wicker Avenue in St. John. The restaurant, which opened a month ago, is owned by the Klideris family.
Members of the Klideris family are the owners/operators of a Region empire of eateries which includes Theo's Steak and Seafood in Highland, Chop House in St. John, Prime Steakhouse in Crown Point and Umi Sushi and Lounge in Crown Point.
At Avgo, diners will find creative, delicious dishes crafted from quality ingredients. Its menu features a good selection of breakfast dishes as well as lunch items, which include sandwiches and various other entrees.
We visited Avgo for breakfast on a recent Saturday morning. The eatery was filled with diners enjoying a number of hearty dishes. We decided to try a few breakfast creations. Our order consisted of Olympia Yogurt ($5.99); The Maryland Benedict ($12.99); The Aristocrat Biscuits and Gravy ($13.99); and the Banana Split French Toast ($9.99).
All of the dishes proved delicious. Our waitress informed us that the Greek yogurt was homemade on the premises. Even the whipped cream on the French toast, which was thick and sweet, was crafted in the kitchen, she said.
The Maryland Benedict veered away from the traditional eggs Benedict in that it featured crab cakes instead of English Muffins. Poached eggs were served in a bowl on the side in Hollandaise sauce. The French toast also starred caramelized bananas and walnuts. Avgo's Aristocrat Biscuits and Gravy featured homemade biscuits along with two eggs. The yogurt was served with an ample portion of fruit.
All portions at Avgo are large and diners surely won't leave hungry.
The restaurant's menu also stars assorted omelets including those with names such as Viva Mexicana, My Father and Gemato. French Toast selections include Salted Caramel, Velour Supreme and Pretzel Croissant while Pancakes available include Berry Tart, Upside-Down Pineapple and Carrot Cake.
Diners wishing to enjoy a cocktail or spirit may do so beginning at 7 a.m. The restaurant has a full menu of cocktails. They include Mimosas, Bloody Marys, Tequila Sunrise, Peach Bellini Martini, Moscow Mules, Beer, Champagne, Wine and much more.
Walking into Amici Grill and Pizzeria recently, the aroma of fresh garlic and tomato wafted through the eatery.
The restaurant, located on Ridge Road in Highland, stars menu highlights such as specialty pizzas, pasta, assorted sandwiches, salads, burgers and more.
Amici, which boasts a comfortable setting, is currently preparing to open another location in Valparaiso soon.
During a recent Monday night visit to Amici, we ordered a pizza from the Create Your Own Pizza category. We went with a simple creation - chunk sausage and onion. Our order also included Chicken Parmigiana Pasta and the Garlic Knots, which are one of the eatery's signature items.
The meal started with the Garlic Knots, which are essentially cheesy/garlic rolls. They included a decent amount of grated cheese, homemade garlic butter and were served with a marinara sauce.
The pizza featured a crispy thin crust and the Chicken Parmesan Pasta starred breaded chicken tenders cut in pieces and mixed in with the marinara, pasta and cheese. All the dishes were hits at our table and were even tasty as leftovers the next day.
Among other items on the menu at Amici are Gyro Fries, Jumbo Wings, Buffalo Shrimp, Greek Salad, The Meat Lovers Pizza, Veggie Deluxe Pizza, Gyros Pizza, Penne alla Vodka, Cajun Chicken Pasta, the new Sausage and Pepper Pasta, Shrimp Dinner, Chicken Wings Dinner and more.
Sandwiches include Italian Beef, Bacon Chicken Ranch, Meatball Sandwich, Philly Cheesesteak, Veggie Hoagie, the Ultimate BLT, Fiery Chicken Sandwich and others.
Kids Meals are also available at the restaurant. They include Pita Pizza, Grilled Cheese Pita, Chicken Tenders and Spaghetti with Garlic Bread.
On the dessert menu, diners will find items such as Baklava, Chocolate Chip Pan Cookie, Layer Cake and Triple Chocolate Chip Brownie A La Mode.
Diners who still hunger for the fare once served at the famed Mexican Inn restaurant on Chicago's Southeast Side will be delighted to know those tacos are back on the scene.
The Taco Dive, which features some of the former Mexican Inn favorites, debuted on Whiting's 119th Street in the fall. The eatery is owned by David Jimenez, whose late uncle Mario Cornejo Sr. operated Mexican Inn.
Jimenez also formerly owned Taco Trader in Dyer, which is now closed. He vowed he'd be back to offering his family's Mexican fare when Taco Trader closed in 2016.
"We opened in October and it's been going like gangbusters," Jimenez said. He added word is spreading that the eatery has opened and those who missed and loved Mexican Inn's crunchy and soft cheese tacos as well as other Mexican restaurant fans have been visiting the eatery for their fix.
We visited The Taco Dive on a recent Sunday for an early lunch. The eatery's interior sports bright, beach-like, surfing and diving decor. Music plays in the background and TVs are also featured at the eatery.
The Taco Dive's menu features assorted tacos from Crispy Beef and Crispy Chicken to Soft Cheese; Tostada Dinner; Cali Burrito; The Sloppy Jose; The Sonoran Hot Dog; Taco Nachos; and other dishes. While the menu isn't huge, the tacos are what this place is all about and customers primarily visit for the Dive's taco selection.
During a recent visit, we ordered the Combination Dinner ($12) which came with a choice of two tacos, one soft cheese taco and a side of rice or beans or half and half rice/beans. We chose one Crispy Beef Taco and one Crispy Chicken Taco. The tacos were just as good as we remembered from Mexican Inn. And the soft cheese, which the menu states "It's a 95th and Ewing thing," was delicious. The soft cheese is essentially a corn tortilla rolled and smothered in cheese sauce and filled with cheese.
Tacos sell for two for $6 or 3 for $8. The restaurant also has a Kid's Meal ($5).
Sides available at the eatery include Rice, Beans, Fresh-Cut Fries, House-made Crema, Side Salad and more. Beer, wine and assorted soft drinks are available. The Taco Dive also sells Jarritos and Mexican Coca Cola. Catering packages are also available.
During the holiday season or most any time of year, food fans can't go wrong with a meal from Butterfingers.
Butterfingers has two locations in the Region - one in Munster's Market Square and another in Highland.
The small eatery features items that can be enjoyed as a dine-in meal or for carry-out. Its menu stars everything from sandwiches, salads and soups to an assortment of sweets.
We stopped at Butterfingers for an early lunch on a recent Monday. Just looking at the offerings in the cases at the eatery can start one's mouth watering.
Salads that were featured in one of the cases included the signature Butterfingers Chicken Salad to Red Bliss Potato Salad. Assorted pastries and cakes featured included various gourmet cupcakes, Red Velvet Cake, German Chocolate Cake, Raspberry Fudge Cake and more.
We decided to try the Asian Chicken Salad, which had a sweet/sour type of dressing and featured nice size pieces of chicken, pasta, yellow peppers and pea pods.
At Butterfingers, salads and entrees are priced by the pound. Items such as sandwiches, cupcakes and rolls are charged by the piece. There are also combination lunches available where guests may order either a boxed lunch ($12.95) or bag lunch ($9.75).
In addition to the sweets, breads, salads, among entrees often on the menu at Butterfingers are Stuffed Red Peppers, Vegetable Lasagna, Pork Tenderloin with Apricot Mustard, Honey Baked Chicken Breast and other dishes.
During the holiday season, there are also a variety of special items. Visit the website to see what's available on a current day or during specific holidays.
If you'd like to order food for a gathering or party, Butterfingers offers assorted party trays.
If you'd like a special brew to go with your lunch or dinner entree, visit Byway Brewing Company in Hammond.
The restaurant, which has a contemporary minimalist setting and a high ceiling, features windows that look into the actual brewery.
On the menu at Byway's taproom, guests will find a variety of brews as well as food offerings from burgers and salads to assorted sandwiches, entrees including mac and cheese, meat dishes and more. Small plates are also a highlight here.
The brewery's menu is presided over by Chef Brian Rance, who recently competed in The Times' Chefs of Steel contest. Rance and his team of cooks have come up with a variety of creative offerings for the brewery's menu. Rance believes in experimentation and he regularly discusses what he'll feature on his menu with the brewers at the establishment so as to come up with offerings that pair well together.
We visited Byway on a recent Monday night. We sat near the window and could easily see the entire room from our table.
During our visit, we thought we'd try the Gamma Ray Enchiladas that won raves in the Chefs of Steel contest and had been featured on the menu prior to and after the competition. Our server unfortunately told us they weren't available at this time.
But there were a variety of other selections that sounded appetizing. We decided on the Jack Burton, ($15), which was a spicy garlic noodle bowl which featured pork belly, baby bok choy, sprouts, carrots, cilantro and chiles. The dish definitely proved spicy but wasn't so hot that you couldn't eat it.
Among other items on the menu are Poutine ($12); the White Lotus Salad ($12); Black Force Domain ($12), which are spice-rubbed wings; The Brimstone Sandwich ($12), which is made with pan-fried spicy chicken, red onion, charred tomatoes, house hot sauce, serrano mayo and smoked bleu cheese; The O.G. ($14), which is the brewery's house burger; Fried Chicken ($17); and Tango & Hash ($14); which is corned beef, roasted potatoes, sweet-spicy mustard and poached eggs; and more.
On the brew menu, guests will find a variety of choices including PNW Golden Maine Ale; Orange is the New Wheat; Pale Rider; Byway to Hell; Evalina and Maple Bourbon Rare Eagle.
Fans of food and music will always enjoy a visit to Hard Rock Cafe at Four Winds Casino in New Buffalo, Michigan.
The rockin' eatery debuted on the scene in 2012 when musician Sheryl Crow and Uncle Kracker were given the honor of christening the eatery during a guitar-smashing ceremony. It's tradition that whenever a Hard Rock Cafe is opened, there's a guitar-smashing ceremony to mark the occasion.
Walking into the cafe, anyone's eyes immediately turn to the many articles of clothing, instruments and other memorabilia decorating the walls and cases of the eatery. Everything displayed pays homage to the rock industry and its stars.
A stage is situated in the center of the restaurant where guests can occasionally enjoy performances by solo artists and bands. When live musicians aren't playing, guests may watch TVs situated around the restaurant or listen to piped-in music.
If you'd like to get some rock-related souvenirs or souvenirs of the restaurant itself, visit the gift shop The Rock Shop at the front of Hard Rock Cafe.
We visited Hard Rock Cafe on a recent Sunday night and were seated in a booth not far from the stage area.
After checking out the eatery's menu, we decided on the Spinach and Artichoke Dip as a starter and Twisted Mac Chicken and Cheese for our entree. The dip was a creamy creation and was served with pita chips. The mac and cheese proved flavorful and had bits of red pepper in it. It was an ample portion and also included garlic bread.
Among other items on the Hard Rock Cafe menu are Wings, All-American Sliders, The Legendary Burger, California-Style Cobb Salad, Grilled Norwegian Salmon, assorted burgers, steaks, seafood, desserts and drinks.
While visiting the cafe, we looked at some of the items on display. Among memorabilia was an outfit worn by Prince, items from Johnny Cash, The Supremes, Ricky Nelson and more.
If you're looking for someplace trendy to sit and enjoy a cocktail and appetizer portions, spend a little time at Sips and Stones.
Sips and Stones Lounge and Eatery is located in a strip mall on Wicker Ave., not far from bustling Route 41. The eatery, which sports a hip club vibe, is a small, cozy establishment.
Its drink menu is filled with specialty cocktails, drinks labeled Classic Libations, Potions & Elixirs as well as other alcoholic beverages, wines and more.
Have a taste for a savory bite? Sips and Stones has assorted dishes to share. It's similar to a tapas-style dining experience. Guests will find everything from Meatballs, King Crab Dip with Tortilla Chips to Classic Fries with Parmesan Drizzle and Tomatillo Salsa on the menu.
We visited Sips and Stones on a recent Friday evening. The eatery was pretty full but there were a couple of tables to choose from in the little annex to the main dining room or the main dining room itself. Guests may also sit at the bar.
We chose a table near the door and faced the TV, which is above the bar. Trendy piped-in music played throughout the establishment while we were there. After looking at the menu we decided on a few different dishes.
Our choices that day were the Dates, ($9), which were stuffed with jalapeno and wrapped with bacon; Avocado Rolls ($9), which were wonton-wrapped guacamole served with a sweet and spicy dipping sauce; as well as Scallops ($15).
We also tried a specialty non-alcoholic drink that was made impromptu by the eatery's bartender. It was a blend of juices, ginger beer and featured an edible flower. It proved to be a good blend and wasn't too sweet or bitter.
The dishes we ordered were good choices, particularly the scallops, which were pan-seared and served over arugula.
Among other items on the menu are Sweet Fries ($8); Pork Tacos ($9); Flatbread ($14); Flautas ($9); and assorted sweet treats.
