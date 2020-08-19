Colombian fast food chain bets on automated restaurants

“The technology helps us to make our service faster and also to make it more personalized,” said the company’s CEO, Jose Guillermo Calderon. He explained that the computers gather data on what customers order so that the next time they visit, their favorite meals show up on the screens.

The machines also track how much of each ingredient is being requested, helping the company to avoid purchasing more than it needs.

“A traditional restaurant can throw away up to 30% of its food” Calderon said. “We have cut that down to 2.7% which is still a lot, but less than the rest of the industry.”

Automated restaurants date back to the late 19th and early 20th centuries, when entrepreneurs in Germany and the United States built eateries known as automats that sold meals in large vending machines that took coins. Those in the U.S. began to shut down in the 1980s.-

But some remain in the Netherlands and a restaurant with a similar contact-free system opened in the Argentine capital of Buenos Aires in 2018.