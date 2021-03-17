Comfort food takes the spotlight at Kankakee Grille

The team at the newest dining destination at New Buffalo's Four Winds Casino wants to make sure guests never leave the premises hungry.

Portions are hearty and comfort food is a highlight at Kankakee Grille at Four Winds Casino. The eatery opened in January and took the place of the Hard Rock Cafe formerly at Four Winds.

"We're offering comfort food with a twist," said chef Craig Lewkowitz, senior vice president of food and beverage at Four Winds Casino. Lewkowitz said they also wanted to provide a comfortable atmosphere throughout the eatery, which also includes a stage for live music.

Kankakee Grille debuted in the South Bend Four Winds Casino and the menu at the New Buffalo restaurant remains similar to South Bend, Lewkowitz said.

"We're trying to use a lot of local items" (in our dishes), he added.

Brandon Smithson, who is the executive chef at Kankakee Grille said it's also important to run daily specials or features at the eatery. "Everything is completely made in house," Smithson said. "The ribs are locally sourced," the chef said and other meat comes from Niles, Michigan and other regional places.

Even sauces and dressings are made from scratch at the restaurant.