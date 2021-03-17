Comfort food takes the spotlight at Kankakee Grille

The team at the newest dining destination at New Buffalo's Four Winds Casino wants to make sure guests never leave the premises hungry.
Portions are hearty and comfort food is a highlight at Kankakee Grille at Four Winds Casino. The eatery opened in January and took the place of the Hard Rock Cafe formerly at Four Winds.
"We're offering comfort food with a twist," said chef Craig Lewkowitz, senior vice president of food and beverage at Four Winds Casino. Lewkowitz said they also wanted to provide a comfortable atmosphere throughout the eatery, which also includes a stage for live music.
Kankakee Grille debuted in the South Bend Four Winds Casino and the menu at the New Buffalo restaurant remains similar to South Bend, Lewkowitz said.
"We're trying to use a lot of local items" (in our dishes), he added.
Brandon Smithson, who is the executive chef at Kankakee Grille said it's also important to run daily specials or features at the eatery. "Everything is completely made in house," Smithson said. "The ribs are locally sourced," the chef said and other meat comes from Niles, Michigan and other regional places.
Even sauces and dressings are made from scratch at the restaurant.
Many items on the menu as well as some of the decor in the restaurant pay tribute to the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians.
Some of the decor throughout the restaurant also features musical instruments used by some of the past performers of Four Winds' Silver Creek Event Center.
Among some of the favorite dishes at the restaurant are Mmmm Meatloaf, which the chefs explained is "just like grandma used to make." The Rib Eye, The Rib Platter and The Boss Hog, featuring pulled pork, are among other favorites.
Smithson said one of the newest items that is becoming a fast hit at the eatery are the Bison Blue Corn Biscuits, which is a rich creation with a slightly sweet taste.
Also featured at the restaurant are Mac & Cheese, Braised Pot Roast, Fried Lake Perch Platter, Greek Salad, KG Nachos, Chocolate Cake with Espresso Syrup and more.
For St Patrick's Day, Kankakee Grille will be featuring a special meal for $48 for two people. Also featured will be food and drink specials for March Madness beginning March 18 and offered on game days.
To learn more about Kankakee Grille, visit fourwindscasino.com. Call 866-494-6371 to make reservations.
