Whether you visit Comfort Roast Coffee House and Cafe for a good cup of coffee, a soothing tea or a breakfast, lunch or dinner meal, you'll find many interesting selections to choose from on the menu.
The coffee house/cafe, located on 119th Street in Whiting, is a cozy establishment. Its setting features traditional tables and chairs but also cushiony couches and comfortable chairs near the windows.
During a Monday morning visit to Comfort Roast Coffee House, we decided to try a couple of breakfast dishes. We also ordered what's called a London Fog, which is a mix of Earl Gray Tea and steamed milk. ($3.50 for small).
Breakfast consisted of the Towel Bread Toast ($7.49) and Huevos Del Castillo ($7.99).
The Towel Bread Toast was a unique treat - a hearty recipe of French toast made with different styles of bread, including pretzel bread. Our friendly server explained it was a rendition of an old-fashioned recipe dating from the Depression era. The eatery's Towel Bread was pan fried with apples and was served with a bourbon caramel maple syrup. It was quite filling, sweet and flavorful.
Comfort Roast's Huevos Del Castillo featured a Mexican hash served with three eggs and it was served on small flour tortillas. Its presentation was attractive as the dish had cream drizzled across the eggs.
Among other breakfast items at the eatery are Italian Hash and Eggs; Breakfast Sandwiches; Classic French Toast; Roasted Veggie Hash and Eggs; and other dishes.
Sandwiches include Grilled Ham and Cheese; Country Cheesy; The Cuban; Roasted Pepper Pita; Egg Salad; Pierogi; Turkey Apple Panini; and more.
Various coffee drinks on the menu are Traditional Latte; Almond Joy with mocha, hazelnut and coconut; Peppermint Patti; Peanut Butter Cup; Caramel Macchiato; Americano; Cappuccino; Cold Brew and other drinks.
Assorted teas, hot chocolate and smoothies are also featured at the coffee house.