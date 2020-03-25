Comforting dishes: Enjoy one-dish meals, casseroles, soups and more at home

With people having to stay home due to the coronavirus crisis, many home cooks have been looking for comforting recipes to make for their families.
Home cooks are looking more and more for quick meals that are substantial, tasty and easy to make.
Everything from casseroles to soups and other one-dish meals are perfect to serve to family members who have been stuck indoors together for days and weeks.
Food experts agree that comfort foods allow people to be creative in the kitchen. Home cooks may use whatever they've got in their refrigerator to prepare a comforting one-pot dinner or a good casserole.
Have leftover veggies, blend those into a hearty casserole with your favorite meat? Mix a favorite sauce into a pasta dish or use a variety of produce, herbs and spices in a comforting soup.
Give one of the following recipes a try for your next lunch or dinner at home.
INSTANT POT MEDITERRANEAN LAMB STEW
Servings: 6
Start to finish: 2 hours in the Instant Pot, 9 hours in a slow cooker, or 4 hours on the stovetop or in the oven
1/4 cup flour
1 teaspoon kosher salt
1/2 teaspoon freshly ground pepper
2 pounds 1-inch cubes lamb shoulder or lamb stew meat
2 tablespoons olive oil, or as needed, divided
1/2 cup sliced leeks
1/2 cup chopped carrots
1/2 cup chopped celery
1/2 cup diced fennel
1 teaspoon crushed dried rosemary
2 tablespoons brandy or cognac
1 (28-ounce) can diced or crushed tomatoes
1 (15-ounce) can chickpeas, drained and rinsed
2 cups beef broth
1 bay leaf
Chopped fresh parsley to serve
In a large shallow bowl combine the flour, salt and pepper. Add the lamb meat and toss to coat it.
Place the inner pot into your Instant Pot. Press the Saute button, and then use the Saute or Adjust buttons (depending on your model) to select the "Normal" or middle temperature. Add 1 tablespoon of the olive oil to the pot, and let it heat for 1 minute. Add the lamb in two batches and brown on at least a few sides of the cubes, about 2 minutes per side (if you want to brown all of the sides, go ahead, but it's not necessary, and often the pieces of meat aren't really six-sided "cubes"). Remove the meat with a slotted spoon to a plate, add the remaining tablespoon olive oil if there is no oil in the pan, and repeat with the other half of the lamb.
Add the leeks, carrots, celery and fennel to the pot and saute without the lid on for 5 minutes, until everything is slightly tender. Stir in the rosemary, then add the brandy to the pot and stir for 1 minute. Add the tomatoes, chickpeas, broth, bay leaf and lamb, and stir to combine.
Close and lock the lid. Set the valve to Sealing. Press Cancel, then press Manual or Pressure Cook and use the Pressure Level Button to select high pressure. Set the timer for 45 minutes. Note that the timer will not start to count down until the correct pressure has been achieved.
When the Instant Pot beeps, press Cancel. Let the pressure come down slowly for 30 minutes. Release the sealing valve, remove the lid and serve hot in bowls, with parsley sprinkled over the stew.
GARLIC SHRIMP PASTA
Servings: 4-6
Start to finish: 45 minutes
Chef's Note: Marinate the shrimp while you prepare the remaining ingredients. Use the smaller amount of red pepper flakes for a milder sauce.
1 pound large shrimp (26 to 30 per pound), peeled, deveined, and each shrimp cut into 3 pieces
3 tablespoons olive oil
9 garlic cloves, peeled (5 cloves minced and 4 cloves smashed)
Salt and pepper
1 pound penne, ziti, or other short, tubular pasta
1/4-1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes
2 teaspoons all-purpose flour
1/2 cup dry vermouth or white wine
3/4 cup bottled clam juice
1/2 cup chopped fresh parsley
3 tablespoons unsalted butter
1 teaspoon lemon juice, plus lemon wedges for serving
Combine shrimp, 1 tablespoon oil, one-third of minced garlic, and 1/4 teaspoon salt in bowl. Let shrimp marinate at room temperature for 20 minutes.
Heat smashed garlic and remaining 2 tablespoons oil in 12-inch skillet over medium-low heat, stirring often, until garlic turns golden but not brown, 4 to 7 minutes. Off heat, remove garlic with slotted spoon and discard. Set skillet with oil aside.
Bring 4 quarts water to boil in large pot. Add pasta and 1 tablespoon salt and cook, stirring often, until al dente. Reserve 1/2 cup cooking water, then drain pasta and return it to pot.
While pasta cooks, return skillet to medium heat. Add shrimp along with marinade, spread into even layer, and cook, without stirring, until oil starts to bubble gently, 1 to 2 minutes. Stir shrimp and continue to cook until almost cooked through, about 1 minute longer. Remove shrimp with slotted spoon and transfer to clean bowl. Add remaining minced garlic and pepper flakes to skillet and cook over medium heat until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add flour and cook, stirring constantly, for 1 minute. Slowly whisk in vermouth and cook for 1 minute. Stir in clam juice and parsley and cook until mixture starts to thicken, 1 to 2 minutes. Off heat, whisk in butter until melted, then stir in lemon juice.
Add shrimp and sauce to pasta and toss to combine. Add reserved cooking water as needed to adjust consistency. Season with pepper to taste. Serve immediately, passing lemon wedges separately.
Taco Mac and Cheese
Perfect Cheese Sauce:
3 tablespoons unsalted butter
1/4 cup all-purpose flour
1 tablespoon from 1 package Taco Seasoning Mix, (reserve remaining seasoning in package)
3 cups milk, heated
4 ounces (1/2 package) cream cheese, softened
2 cups grated sharp Cheddar cheese
1/2 cup grated Parmesan
Taco Mac n Cheese:
2 pounds lean ground beef
1 package Taco Seasoning Mix, (plus remainder of package reserved from Perfect Cheese Sauce)
1 pound elbow macaroni
1/2 cup grated Cheddar cheese
1/3 cup sour cream
1 cup shredded iceberg lettuce
1 cup diced tomato
DIRECTIONS: For the Perfect Cheese Sauce, melt the butter in a medium saucepot over medium heat. Stir in the flour and cook, stirring often, until a thick paste forms and turns golden brown. Stir in the taco seasoning and cook 30 seconds more.
Gradually whisk in the milk, adding 1 cup at a time. Allow the mixture to come to a simmer before adding the next. It will be extremely thick at first and will thin with each addition. When all the milk is added bring the sauce to a simmer and cook 5 more minutes. Whisk in the cream cheese.
Remove the sauce from the heat. Add the Cheddar and Parmesan and whisk until smooth. The sauce keeps refrigerated for up to 2 weeks or frozen for 6 months. If using from cold, carefully bring the sauce back to a boil before serving.
For the Taco Mac 'n Cheese, preheat the oven to 450°F.
Place a large saute pan over high heat, add the ground beef and taco seasoning. Mix thoroughly. Cook, stirring often using a wooden spoon or spatula to break the meat into small crumbles. Continue cooking until the meat releases its liquid, and then cook further until all the liquid has evaporated and the meat begins to brown, about 10 minutes.
Combine the Perfect Cheese Sauce and cooked pasta in a large bowl. Pour in the cooked meat and stir to combine. Pour into a 9- by 13-inch baking dish. Level the pasta with the back of a spoon or spatula. Scatter the grated Cheddar over the pasta. Bake until browned and bubbling, 10 to 12 minutes. Remove and let cool 5 minutes.
Immediately before serving, scatter the sour cream, lettuce and fresh tomato over the mac 'n' cheese.
BLACK BEAN CHILI
Servings: 4-6
Pressure Cooker: 1 hour, 15 minutes (plus brining time)
Slow Cooker: 10 hours, 30 minutes (plus brining time)
Salt and pepper
1 pound (2 1/2 cups) dried black beans, picked over and rinsed
3 tablespoons vegetable oil
1 onion, chopped fine
9 garlic cloves, minced
2 tablespoons ground cumin
11/2 tablespoons chili powder
1 teaspoon minced canned chipotle chile in adobo sauce
1 (28-ounce) can crushed tomatoes
1 cup chicken or vegetable broth, plus extra as needed
1 pound white mushrooms, trimmed and halved if small or quartered if large
2 red bell peppers, stemmed, seeded, and cut into 1/2 inch pieces
2 bay leaves
1/2 cup minced fresh cilantro
Lime wedges
Dissolve 3 tablespoons salt in 4 quarts cold water in large container. Add beans and soak at room temperature for at least 8 hours or up to 24 hours. Drain and rinse well.
Using highest saute or browning function, heat oil in multi-cooker until shimmering. Add onion and cook until softened, 3 to 5 minutes. Stir in garlic, cumin, chili powder, and chipotle and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute. Stir in tomatoes and broth, scraping up any browned bits, then stir in beans, mushrooms, bell peppers, and bay leaves.
— To pressure cook: Lock lid in place and close pressure release valve. Select high pressure cook function and cook for 40 minutes. Turn off multicooker and quick-release pressure. Carefully remove lid, allowing steam to escape away from you.
— To slow cook: Do not use Instant Pot to slow cook this recipe.) Lock lid in place and open pressure release valve. Select low slow cook function and cook until beans are tender, 9 to 10 hours. Turn off multicooker and carefully remove lid, allowing steam to escape away from you.
Discard bay leaves. Adjust consistency with extra hot broth as needed. Stir in cilantro and season with salt and pepper to taste. Serve with lime wedges.
