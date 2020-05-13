Community fishing's a popular outlet during pandemic

Searches for fishing licenses are at the highest point in four years, and a recent Harris Poll showed 24% of people with children under 18 were considering fishing more during the pandemic.

The numbers don't show where people are fishing, but with so many other waters closed across the country, it stands to reason people are heading to community lakes to get their angle on.

RBFF's website has an interactive map showing what's open and what's not for every state during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We absolutely believe fishing, if you can do it right now, it’s great for mental health, stress relief, connecting with your family, creating memories, but health and safety is No. 1,” Vatalaro said. “One of the messages we’ll hold onto is maybe find a place you haven’t been to before, maybe close to home so you’re not in the public.”

In Arizona, Gurtin oversees a community fishing program of roughly four dozen lakes across the state, including more than 20 in the Phoenix area.

The stocking program was put on hold for a week in March when the COVID-19 outbreak ramped up. The stockings resumed after AZGFD learned most of its municipal partners were leaving parks open.