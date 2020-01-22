Cook your own meal at Kui Korean BBQ

If you'd like an interactive dining experience, plan to visit Kui Korean BBQ in Highland.

The eatery, on Indianapolis Boulevard, beckons with its modern look featuring Asian decor, a quaint bar at the restaurant's entrance and a menu starring Korean BBQ staples, other prepared Korean recipes and assorted specials.

When we visited Kui on a recent Saturday afternoon for an early lunch, diners were just starting to fill the eatery. By the time we were finished with our meal an hour later, more customers were seated and enjoying their meals.

After taking a good look at the menu and asking our waiter a variety of questions, we decided to try the "cook your own" barbecue experience. We also ordered an already prepared dish.

In the BBQ category, we chose the Top Angus ($22). Our prepared dish was the Pork Bulgogi ($14), which is pork with vegetables in a spicy sauce.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up

Guests choosing a BBQ dish will use the hot plate/grill in the middle of the table to cook their food. Our waiter brought us soup to begin the meal and also a variety of starters, including kimchi, red beans and fish cake. Two sauces are also served to go with the BBQ.

The interactive cooking experience proved fun and a good way to engage with your dining companions.