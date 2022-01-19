Cookbook stars dishes inspired by 'Bridgerton' series

Didn’t receive an invitation to dinner at Lady Granville’s nor to Lady Danbury’s party? They must be lost in the mail. And no, you didn’t enjoy the bonbons at the Grand Buffet. That’s because no one asked you to attend.

How infuriating not to be able to taste all those luscious foods while mixing with dukes and lords at fancy parties like on "Bridgerton," the popular Netflix series.

Unfortunately I have some bad news for you. Odds are almost 100% you’ll never get an invitation to any of the grand homes in Grosvenor Square. Without an invitation, there goes your chance of snagging a duke or a duchess, but as for the food, well you can still dine like the characters on the show.

That’s because Lex Taylor has written "The Unofficial Bridgerton Cookbook" (Adams Media; $21.99). It’s a very pretty book with lots of photos and drawings, all to make you want to put on your best tiara and low cut ballroom gown (or if you’re a man, your cutaway tuxedo and top hat) and dine on Taylor’s recipes for Spice Trade Biscuits and Lady Varley’s Special Chicken. Unfortunately, though, you’ll have to cook the dishes yourself as well and clean up afterwards. How unfair not to have a butler.