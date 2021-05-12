Cooking Challenge: Chefs at Jack Binion's compete for culinary honors

The team of chefs at Jack Binion's Steak at Hammond's Horseshoe Casino showed off their kitchen magic recently during a Chef's Challenge at the restaurant.

During the competition, diners at the event for invited guests had a chance to vote on their favorite dishes created by the eatery's four chefs.

"We have a talented group of chefs," said Jason Hoffman, director of hospitality for Horseshoe Casino. Hoffman said for their first challenge at the restaurant, they thought it would be a good idea for the chefs to battle one another as they created unique dishes for guests to rate.

"We thought 'let's let the group have a little competition' and then we'll feature the winner's recipe on our menu," he said.

Forty guests in two sessions sat down for dinner featuring a dish for each course made by a competing chef. The guests then were given a ballot to fill out to rate the chef's dishes and ultimately pick their winner.