Cooking Challenge: Chefs at Jack Binion's compete for culinary honors

The team of chefs at Jack Binion's Steak at Hammond's Horseshoe Casino showed off their kitchen magic recently during a Chef's Challenge at the restaurant.
During the competition, diners at the event for invited guests had a chance to vote on their favorite dishes created by the eatery's four chefs.
"We have a talented group of chefs," said Jason Hoffman, director of hospitality for Horseshoe Casino. Hoffman said for their first challenge at the restaurant, they thought it would be a good idea for the chefs to battle one another as they created unique dishes for guests to rate.
"We thought 'let's let the group have a little competition' and then we'll feature the winner's recipe on our menu," he said.
Forty guests in two sessions sat down for dinner featuring a dish for each course made by a competing chef. The guests then were given a ballot to fill out to rate the chef's dishes and ultimately pick their winner.
Hoffman said the contest was something fun for not only the guests but also for the chefs. It also allowed the chefs to rev up their culinary games to make something a bit different. During the dinner, the event guests were given a booklet featuring bios of the chefs and their dishes. They were also able to log into a special You Tube channel by scanning their voting cards with their phones to watch videos that the chefs made prior to the competition. The videos offered more information on the highlighted dishes.
While pastry chef Jennifer Miller put the finishing touches on her tropical dessert, she said "We love doing this. This is the part of the job we live for."
Miller's contest entry was Mango Mascarpone Mousse, which was ultimately named the winner of the contest.
"I spent a couple of days going back and forth deciding what to make," Miller said. "I wanted something summery."
The other chefs starring in the competition were executive chef Joshua Barth who made Prime Manhattan Strip Steak; executive sous chef Dustin Kazmer who cooked Seared Scallops; and sous chef Patrick Ramker who made Four Cheese Ravioli.
Dinner guests and judges Mary Jabczynski and her husband Tom Anderson of Highland said they were happy to take part in the event.
"These chefs are known to all of us," Jabczynski said. "They always come out and speak to you and are very personable. Everything we had tonight was amazing."
Jabczynski said it was quite a challenge to vote for a favorite because they were all delicious. "I think they should put all four on the menu," she said.
All of the dishes were specially paired with wines or cocktails.
Hoffman said they would consider having another chef's contest at the restaurant since diners seemed to be having a good time helping rate the recipes.
Pastry chef Miller's Mango Mascarpone Mousse will be on Jack Binion Steak's menu throughout the month of June.