Cooking online: Demos, hands-on classes and food events are popular virtually

While the pandemic has put a damper on all sorts of live events, including cooking classes and other food happenings, gastronomy fans will find that there's still a way to enjoy food-related events online.
Many cooking schools, restaurateurs, professional chefs, food instructors and other culinary experts are making classes and events possible in the virtual realm.
If foodies want to participate in a hands-on cooking class taught by a chef from a high-profile Chicago restaurant, there are opportunities to do so. If they'd like to "attend" a Facebook live cooking class, a Zoom happening or want to cook alongside a professional chef versed in ethnic fare, that's all possible too.
Many times all that has to be done is to log onto a specific site and just start watching the pro cook their delicious fare. Other times, you may have the opportunity to purchase ingredients from a restaurant and then join the chef in cooking a meal using the same ingredients he's using from his or her eatery.
Some events and classes are free while others have a fee.
At the Chicago-based school The Chopping Block, there are a variety of classes scheduled this season. The school, which was founded by Shelley Young, started virtual classes last year during the middle of the pandemic.
"Students come from all over to attend our virtual classes. We have regular students in Texas, California and many other states outside of Illinois," said Andrea Miller, marketing manager for The Chopping Block. "We’ve been doing virtual classes since April 2020 and it was always part of our strategic plan as a business. We just didn’t know it would happen due to a pandemic."
Miller said class sizes vary depending on the type of class it is. The school offers "cook along" classes, where students cook with the instructor, as well as demo classes and virtual special events.
"Many classes allow the student to choose the type of instruction that best works for them as everyone learns differently. We also offer more intensive, hands-on cook along, 2-hour workshop classes such as our Building Blocks classes," Miller said.
Andrew Zimmerman, chef at Proxi in Chicago, as well as Sepia in Chicago, has a cooking class planned for Jan. 31 through Proxi. He recently held a virtual class through Sepia and will plan another in March.
The Proxi class is available via Tock, a reservation, payment and delivery system for the hospitality industry.
"It includes a starter and dessert that are already prepared (with a couple simple finishing touches for the guests) and all the mise en place for the entree so they can cook it along with me on Zoom," Zimmerman said. "Everything is picked up at the restaurant the day before."
Zimmerman will be cooking fish braised in a coconut and curry leaf sauce from Southwestern India. A Zoom wine class is being offered through Proxi on Jan. 30.
Chef Gloria Hafer, of Chicago's Southeast Side, is a culinary instructor for After School Matters. Last year Hafer offered virtual classes to her students in the After School Matters program.The After School Matters program is a nonprofit agency offering youth a chance to work in various fields and professions.
Hafer will have another season of virtual classes for students in March. Hafer's son Rob, who is a professional chef, is also offering classes via Facebook on Saturdays.
Chef Sarah Stegner, of Prairie Grass Cafe in Northbrook, has also occasionally featured Zoom cooking classes and will be planning a virtual food event on Jan. 30.
Check the following list for a sample of upcoming classes and food events.
• The Chopping Block
Chicago
The Chopping Block features a variety of classes including Hands On Classes, Grilling, Classes for Kids, Demonstration Classes and Wine Classes.
• Chef Rob Hafer
"Cooking with Not So Everyday Ingredients"
Chef Rob brings you "Cooking with Not so Everyday Ingredients" every Saturday night at 8 p.m. Central time. Learn about some foodstuffs and techniques not often seen. Follow on facebook: @ChefRobHafer
• Chef Gloria Hafer
After School Matters
Hafer will be teaching virtual culinary classes for teens ages 14-18 years of age. Classes meet from 4:30 to 7 p.m. on different days depending upon which class teens register for. Teens are paid a stipend for attending classes and completing the course. Contact Chef Hafer for more info at 312-816-6896
•Proxi class with Chef Andrew Zimmerman
Visit exploretock.com to register and pay for the class. Also visit proxichicago.com for more information on the restaurant.
Chef Zimmerman will have a Zoom cooking class on Jan. 31 through Proxi restaurant. Cost is $150 for two people. Zimmerman will be cooking a braised fish with Indian inspirations.
• Zoom dinner featuring co-chef/owners Sarah Stegner and George Bumbaris of Prairie Grass Cafe in Northbrook and chef Darnell Reed of Luella’s Southern Kitchen in Chicago.
The Zoom dinner on Jan. 30 is available for carryout at both restaurants, on Jan. 30. The dinner will feature signature dishes prepared with sustainable ingredients from local producers Three Sisters Garden Farms and Capriole Goat Cheese. Each chef is presenting a first course, a main course, and a dessert, for a combined six dishes. The dinner can serve two people.
The meal kit, which has heating instructions, is $70 for two. The meal kit must be ordered by Thursday, Jan. 28. Guests who want to pick up their order at Prairie Grass Cafe must order by calling Prairie Grass Cafe at 847-205-4433 between 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Guests who pick up their meal kit at Luella's must order online at Cashdrop https://cashdrop2.biz/e/dmai2qBt38.
The Zoom call, beginning at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 30, will feature Stegner and Reed, who will tell guests about their restaurants and talk about the dishes. Guests with reservations will be given the Zoom link.
Restaurant Scene