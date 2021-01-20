Cooking online: Demos, hands-on classes and food events are popular virtually

While the pandemic has put a damper on all sorts of live events, including cooking classes and other food happenings, gastronomy fans will find that there's still a way to enjoy food-related events online.

Many cooking schools, restaurateurs, professional chefs, food instructors and other culinary experts are making classes and events possible in the virtual realm.

If foodies want to participate in a hands-on cooking class taught by a chef from a high-profile Chicago restaurant, there are opportunities to do so. If they'd like to "attend" a Facebook live cooking class, a Zoom happening or want to cook alongside a professional chef versed in ethnic fare, that's all possible too.

Many times all that has to be done is to log onto a specific site and just start watching the pro cook their delicious fare. Other times, you may have the opportunity to purchase ingredients from a restaurant and then join the chef in cooking a meal using the same ingredients he's using from his or her eatery.

Some events and classes are free while others have a fee.

At the Chicago-based school The Chopping Block, there are a variety of classes scheduled this season. The school, which was founded by Shelley Young, started virtual classes last year during the middle of the pandemic.