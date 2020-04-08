Cooking Remotely: After School Matters instructor hosts online culinary class

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Chef Gloria Hafer wanted to make sure her culinary students would still have the opportunity to learn new recipes after their cooking class was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

So Hafer, instructor in Chicago's After School Matters program, is now taking to social media to teach cooking techniques and recipes. Her cooking class/webcast is titled "Cooking with Everyday Ingredients" and it's filmed in Hafer's home kitchen.

She and other After School Matters personnel had a meeting after all classes were canceled to figure out what they could do for the students.

"We thought 'How are we going to keep the kids involved and connected?'" she said.

The After School Matters program is a nonprofit agency offering youth a chance to work in various fields and professions. The culinary program offered by Hafer is usually taught at the East Side Methodist Church on Chicago's Southeast Side.

Hafer said she's concentrating on offering recipes for comfort food and easy dishes during this trying time in society.