Now that summer is in full swing, home gardeners and farmers will start to notice their gardens are producing a variety of fruits and vegetables.
And depending on what you're growing in your garden, you'll find that the produce you yield will blend perfectly in assorted recipes from salads, casseroles and main dishes to sides, appetizers and summer soups.
"Combining fresh garden vegetables in various recipes is a matter of taste and compatibility, sure. But it also hinges on what’s ready and when," according to planetnatural.com, which is a research center for organic gardeners.
Many gardens in the Midwest now have plentiful crops such as cucumbers, squash, sweet corn, tomatoes, sweet peppers and various herbs.
A great number of cookbooks, garden extension services, farmers markets and other organizations offer assorted recipes for fresh from the garden produce. Not only will home cooks find creative recipes but they can also get various tips on working with fresh produce from different outlets.
Acclaimed cookbook author Dorie Greenspan, mentions she always prefers cooking with fresh corn.
"Although you can use frozen or even canned corn (without sweeteners) for most recipes calling for corn, when it's the season for fresh corn, that's the hands-down best pick," Greenspan writes in her latest cookbook "Everyday Dorie: The Way I Cook." Greenspan adds "While it's a bit messy to cut the kernels from the cob, it's always worth the effort."
In "Everyday Dorie," Greenspan offers a recipe for what she calls So-Good Miso Corn. She also shares a recipe for Butter-Poached Corn with Egg Noodles, which makes a good side dish or entree.
In a Summer Vegetable Tian recipe, Greenspan uses fresh vegetables such as tomatoes, zucchini, eggplant and onions.
According to tasteofhome.com, garden-fresh tomatoes work well in many summer recipes.
"This warm season crop is the perfect ingredient for a variety of homespun recipes," the website states.
As your garden continues to produce its tasty produce, try your hand at various recipes for family meals, parties, picnics and other gatherings.
The following are a few recipes to add to your summer cooking collection.
Zesty Cucumber & Tomato Salad
1/4 cup olive oil
2 tablespoons white wine vinegar
1 tablespoon sugar
2 teaspoons Salt-Free 17 Seasoning
1/4 teaspoon salt
3 cups diced seeded cucumbers
3 cups diced seeded tomatoes
1/2 cup thinly sliced red onion
1/4 cup crumbled feta cheese
DIRECTIONS: Mix oil, vinegar, sugar, Seasoning and salt in large bowl with wire whisk until well blended. Add cucumbers, tomatoes and onion; toss to coat well. Cover.
Refrigerate at least 1 hour to blend flavors. Just before serving, sprinkle with feta cheese.
From McCormick
Mexican Grilled Corn
3 tablespoons mayonnaise
3 tablespoons sour cream or Mexican crema
1/4 cup cotija cheese, divided
1 teaspoon finely minced garlic
1 teaspoon ancho or chipotle chili powder
8 ears shucked corn
2 tablespoons melted unsalted butter
1 lime, halved
Smoked paprika (optional) and additional lime wedges to garnish
Preheat the grill to medium high.
In a small bowl, combine the mayonnaise; sour cream; 3 tablespoons of the cheese; garlic and chili powder. Transfer the mixture to a plate, and spread it out a bit.
Brush the corn with the melted butter. Grill the corn for 8 minutes, until it is nicely browned in spots. Roll the corn in the mayo mixture, and place on a serving platter. Squeeze the lime over the corn, sprinkle with the remaining tablespoon of cheese, then sprinkle with smoked paprika if desired. Add the lime wedges, and serve immediately. Makes 4 to 8 servings
From The Associated Press
Sauteed Zucchini Ribbons
Servings: 4-6
Start to finish: 20 minutes
1 small garlic clove, minced
1 teaspoon grated lemon zest plus 1 tablespoon juice
4 (6- to 8-ounce) zucchini or yellow summer squash, trimmed
2 tablespoons plus 1 teaspoon extra-virgin olive oil
Salt and pepper
1 1/2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley
Combine garlic and lemon juice in large bowl and set aside for at least 10 minutes. Using vegetable peeler, shave off 3 ribbons from 1 side of summer squash, then turn squash 90 degrees and shave off 3 more ribbons. Continue to turn and shave ribbons until you reach seeds; discard core. Repeat with remaining squash.
Whisk 2 tablespoons oil, 1/4 teaspoon salt, 1/8 teaspoon pepper, and lemon zest into garlic-lemon juice mixture.
Heat remaining 1 teaspoon oil in 12-inch nonstick skillet over medium-high heat until just smoking. Add summer squash and cook, tossing occasionally with tongs, until squash has softened and is translucent, 3 to 4 minutes. Transfer squash to bowl with dressing, add parsley, and gently toss to coat. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Serve.
From Associated Press
Back to School Chopped Salad
1 medium cucumber, peeled
1 pint grape tomatoes, quartered
1 small summer squash, diced
Kosher salt
1/3 cup mayonnaise
1 tablespoon red wine vinegar
1 teaspoon honey
Ground black pepper
3 stalks celery, diced
1 yellow or orange bell pepper, cored and diced
DIRECTIONS: Slice the cucumber in half lengthwise, then use a spoon to scrape out and discard the seeds from each half. Cut each half in half lengthwise again, then chop the lengths into 1/4-inch-thick chunks.
In a large colander set over the sink or a bowl, mix together the cucumber, tomatoes and squash. Sprinkle liberally with salt, then toss again so the salt is evenly distributed. Set aside for 30 minutes. After 30 minutes, pat the vegetable mixture dry, spreading it out on paper towels.
In a medium bowl, combine the mayonnaise with the vinegar, honey and a hefty pinch of pepper. Add the vegetables, along with the celery and bell pepper. Stir well.
From Associated Press