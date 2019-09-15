The chefs are sharpening their knives and fine tuning their creative ideas in preparation for battle.
It's less than a week away from a sizzling cooking contest that will showcase some of the top culinary talents in the Region.
The South Shore Chefs of Steel Competition will descend on Crown Point's Bulldog Park on Sept. 21. The free event runs from 4 to 9 p.m.
Seven chefs from notable Region microbreweries, gastropubs and restaurants will go head to head in this battle to showcase their abilities to come up with creative ideas at the spur of the moment.
Chef participants will be Brian Rance of Byway Brewing in Hammond; James Cannon of One13North in Crown Point; Aaron Kujawa of Lincoln Flats in Crown Point; Chris Pavlou of Radius in Valparaiso; Angela McCrovitz of Captain's House in Gary's Miller neighborhood; Nicole Bissonnette of Bartlett's Fish Camp in Michigan City; and John Moultrie of Bistro on the Greens in LaPorte.
They'll be judged by three of the Region's esteemed food professionals. Rating the competing judges will be Tammy Pham, chef/owner of Asparagus in Merrillville and Siam Marina in Tinley Park, Illinois; Brent Brashier, co-owner and chief barbecue officer of Doc's Smokehouse and Craft Bar in Dyer; and Benito Gamba of Gamba's Ristorante in Merrillville.
The chefs will compete in three different heats and will use ingredients from a pantry provided by Jewel-Osco.
Times readers and food fans from around the Region are invited to gather at this free event at Bulldog Park to watch as the heated competition unfolds. It'll be akin to a family festival complete with music, games, the opportunity to purchase food and drink and the big culinary battle.
The first-time event is presented by The Times Media Co., South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority, Jewel-Osco, Nason's Appliance Co. and Gus Bock's Ace.
Attendees may bring a non-perishable food item to the event to donate to The Food Bank of Northwest Indiana to enter to win a kitchen appliance package from Nason's Appliance Co.
The Times will also be live streaming the event on its website nwi.com and on Facebook.
To learn more about the competing chefs, visit nwi.com/chefsofsteel.