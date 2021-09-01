Creative competition: Horseshoe Casino pastry chef wins award

Miller said it really didn't take too long to decide what she was going to make for the competition and then she continued to perfect it.

"It took about a month and a half to nail it down. I started with what flavors I wanted," she said. "Then I made people (such as family, friends and co-workers) eat it over and over again. Every chance I got I experimented with it," she said.

Miller said at Jack Binion's she occasionally experiments with new pastry dishes for the menu as well as for special events presented by the restaurant and casino.

During a recent special event, she came up with a boudino, or pudding-style dessert recipe.

"I enjoy playing with flavors," Miller said, adding she views pastries and desserts as art. What keeps Miller excited about her career is that "you're never done learning."

She said the art and industry is "always changing" but she likes that it has some "serious tradition" surrounding it.

Miller, whose heritage is a mix of Polish, Czech, German and Russian, said her maternal grandmother was a great baker and cook.

"I have my grandmother's handwritten recipes. She was a big influence on me," the chef said.