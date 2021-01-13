Crock-Pot Cookery: Create hearty, satisfying slow cooker meals

We’re now in the dead of winter when comfort food calls our name. So many of those comforting, soothing, nostalgic meals can be made easily in a Crock-Pot with very little effort.

In many recipes, you simply dump everything into the Crock-Pot, turn it on and leave it alone for hours. Over the course of the day, your home will fill with wonderful aromas that will leave you drooling in anticipation.

Back in 1970, Rival Manufacturing purchased an invention from Irving Nachumsohn, the Jewish son of a Russian immigrant who later changed his name to Irving Naxon. He spent much of his life in Chicago and in the 1930s invented a slow cooking device to allow for cooking without heating up the oven in the summer months. It was initially used primarily for beans, but became a good seller to cafes where it was used for soups and chili.

Naxon applied for a patent in 1936 and in 1940, the Naxon Beanery was an official product. It was one of about 200 patents he held during his career. In 1970 when Naxon retired, he sold his business to Kansas City-based Rival for cash and his invention was renamed the “Crock-Pot.” It was a hot item after its introduction at Chicago’s 1971 National Housewares Show, available in the trendy colors of the time - Avocado Green and Harvest Gold.