Culinary accolades: Chef Abra Berens' cookbook is nominated for James Beard Award

Abra Berens, chef in residence at Granor Farm in Three Oaks, Michigan, is proof that you don’t have to live in a big city to garner honors by the James Beard Foundation.

Nominated as a semifinalist for the Best Chef award in the Great Lakes Region by the James Beard Foundation and for Best Cookbook, Berens, who spends her days weeding, planting, harvesting, milling and cooking, was surprised when she first heard of the honor.

“I had long ago decided I’d never get nominated,” she recalls. “I didn’t live in a big city and my food is plain and simple, not fancy.”

Indeed, Berens could be called the Queen of Vegetables. After all, she’s the one who turns the organic veggies grown on the farm into meals for her farmhouse dinners which attract people from across the state as well as Northwest Indiana and Chicago. Since starting two years ago, they’ve sold out quickly with a long waiting list of those eager to attend.

Taking all this knowledge, she wrote her first cookbook, "Ruffage: A Practical Guide to Vegetables" to help demystify the process of cooking vegetables—and to overcome the effects of people traumatized by mothers and cafeteria cooks boiling them into soggy messes. Berens created 300 recipes using 29 vegetables.