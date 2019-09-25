Chefs of Steel judges Tammy Pham, chef/owner of Asparagus in Merrillville, and Benito Gamba, owner of Gamba's Ristorante in Merrillville, judge the signature dish round Saturday at Bulldog Park in Crown Point.
Ian Sanders, 13, worked as an assistant chef for his mother, Chef of Steel Nicole Bissonnette, in Saturday's competition. Bissonnette won the overall competition on the strength of her gourmet lamb burger and a lamb and lobster surf and turf dish in the final round. Ian was a past contestant on television cooking program MasterChef Junior.
Talented Region chefs stepped into the spotlight Saturday in Crown Point as they engaged in friendly culinary combat at Crown Point's Bulldog Park during the first South Shore Chefs of Steel Competition.
The battle pitted the creativity and talents of seven chefs against one another. It was a lamb recipe that wowed the judges and made Nicole Bissonnette, chef/proprietor of Bartlett's Fish Camp in Michigan City, the winner of the culinary showdown.
Winning the Surf 'N' Turf category, which was the final heat of the competition, propelled Bissonnette into the winner's circle. She beat out the other noted NWI chefs with grilled rosemary lamb chops with a skillet potato cake with lobster and accompanied by Brussels sprouts, bacon and Cremini mushrooms.
Bissonnette and her hardworking team, which included her son Ian Sanders and Fish Camp executive chef Carlos Rodriguez, won despite having to switch gears and veer away from making a rack of lamb dish after they couldn't find the protein on-site at the ingredient station.
"Risotto was also on our original list," Bissonnette said, adding that would have been a good accompaniment to a rack of lamb. Though Bissonnette said her original plan was "foiled," the team pulled through. Son Ian, who was a past contestant of "MasterChef Junior," proved to be a big help to Bissonnette as he dug right in and worked enthusiastically.
All of the chefs were allowed to have helpers in their make-shift contest kitchens. Bissonnette knew weeks ago that son Ian would be helping her and Rodriguez produce the competitive dishes.
After all, Ian and his brother Lucien are often charged with preparing dishes for the family at home.
"Both of my sons enjoy cooking," Bissonnette said, in a previous interview.
During the Chefs of Steel contest the chefs first battle consisted of each chef bringing their signature dish that originally won them a place in the contest to the table. Chefs who participated were Brian Rance of Byway Brewing in Hammond; James Cannon of One13North in Crown Point; Aaron Kujawa of Lincoln Flats in Valparaiso; Chris Pavlou of Radius in Valparaiso; Angela McCrovitz of Captain's House in Gary's Miller neighborhood and John Moultrie of Bistro on the Greens in LaPorte.
Judges were Tammy Pham, chef/owner of Asparagus in Merrillville and Siam Marina in Tinley Park, Illinois; Brent Brashier, co-owner and chief barbecue officer of Doc's Smokehouse and Craft Bar in Dyer; and Benito Gamba of Gamba's Ristorante in Merrillville.
The first round of signature dishes to be judged were Byway Gamma Ray Enchiladas from Rance; One13North Fried Chicken Sandwich from Cannon; Grilled Elk Chops from Kujawa; The Triple B Burger from Pavlou; Low Country Seafood Boil from McCrovitz; Lobster Cobb Salad from Bissonnette; and Crawfish and Shrimp Etouffee from Moultrie.
Chef Pavlou was sent right to the final round after his Triple B Burger won in the signature dish category. The chefs then competed in an Irish Pub Food category and the Gourmet Burger and Sides category. Chef Aaron Kujawa won for his Lamb Burger in the Irish Pub Food Category. Bissonnette took top honors in the Gourmet Burger and Sides for a Greek-inspired lamb burger.
Throughout the five-hour festival-type event, fans of the chefs and restaurants and other foodies cheered for their favorite chefs and eateries.
Region food fans watched a large screen which featured close-ups of the food being created; the judges' tasting sessions and occasional crowd shots.
"We wouldn't have missed this," said Steve Buck, owner of Lincoln Flats, who was cheering on Kujawa. His wife Jill said she was also happy to be there. "We're so excited," Steve Buck said. "But it was tense for awhile. I couldn't sit still," he added.
Ruth Ohlsen of Dyer, who previously owned a gourmet food shop in Glenwood, Illinois, knows how stressful a competition like this can be. Although she's never competed in a contest such as Chefs of Steel, Ohlsen has done various food demonstrations through the years.
"This is great," Ohlsen said. "I've been to many of these restaurants," she said, adding a contest like this also exposes people to the eateries in the Region.
Food fans will want to watch for a future Chefs of Steel competition being planned for next year. Visit nwi.com for more information and videos on the chefs and the inaugural South Shore Chefs of Steel event.
Eloise is A&E Editor and a food, entertainment and features writer for The Times, subjects she has covered for over two decades in and around the Region. She was the youngest of eight in a Chicago household filled with fantastic cooks and artists.