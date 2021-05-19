Culinary Cruise: Odyssey Chicago River tour blends architectural history with a meal

If you'd like an architectural adventure along with a filling brunch or dinner, reserve a spot on an upcoming Odyssey Chicago River cruise.
Odyssey cruises, which are presented by City Cruises, sail on either Lake Michigan or the Chicago River.
The Chicago River cruises have been offered since 2018 while Odyssey Lake Michigan has been cruising for more than two decades.
"There was definitely a demand for the Chicago River cruise," said Grace Fuller, general manager of City Cruises. "There aren't many vessels on the river that do what we do."
Water and boating fans can book a variety of cruises through Odyssey Chicago River. Brunch, lunch and dinner cruises are available. Brunch and lunch cruises last about two hours while dinner cruises are two-and-a-half hours.
After guests eat their meal, they may walk around the vessel and go outside to look at the spectacular views of the Windy City.
"We allow for the guests to eat in a timely fashion and then they can explore," Fuller said, explaining that guests are not rushed to finish their meals. And if guests prefer to stay seated throughout the tour, they may.
During a recent brunch sailing, guests enjoyed a three-course meal. Meals usually begin with a starter and then guests have a choice of entree and dessert. Beer, wine and cocktails are also sold on board. Guests may also add various food items to their package at an extra cost.
Among selections currently on the Odyssey Chicago River brunch cruise are Caesar Salad, Maple and Mustard Glazed Chicken Breast, Scrambled Eggs, Scottish Smoked Salmon, Eli's New York Cheesecake, Triple Chocolate Mud Pie and more.
"All food is prepared on board," Fuller said, adding it's important for the culinary team to provide a meal that not only tastes delicious but looks good too. Presentation is important, she stressed.
The galley on the Odyssey cruise is state-of-the-art and allows for the culinary staff to produce excellent products.
Brunch cruises start at $86.90 while dinner cruises start at $99.90.
City Cruises' Odyssey executive chef is Frank Simone, who designs the menu for the different cruises. Fuller said menus change seasonally - averaging about twice a year.
While sailing, guests are entertained by DJ curated musical selections as well as a tour guide who provides a running commentary on the Windy City architectural sights seen along the way.
City Cruises are following strict safety protocols during the pandemic. The SafeCruise program by City Cruises features daily crew members' health screenings, hand sanitation sites throughout the vessel, face masks must be worn by guests and there is social distancing in place.
For more information on the Odyssey River cruise, visit cityexperiences.com/city-cruises.