Culinary Cruise: Odyssey Chicago River tour blends architectural history with a meal

If you'd like an architectural adventure along with a filling brunch or dinner, reserve a spot on an upcoming Odyssey Chicago River cruise.

Odyssey cruises, which are presented by City Cruises, sail on either Lake Michigan or the Chicago River.

The Chicago River cruises have been offered since 2018 while Odyssey Lake Michigan has been cruising for more than two decades.

"There was definitely a demand for the Chicago River cruise," said Grace Fuller, general manager of City Cruises. "There aren't many vessels on the river that do what we do."

Water and boating fans can book a variety of cruises through Odyssey Chicago River. Brunch, lunch and dinner cruises are available. Brunch and lunch cruises last about two hours while dinner cruises are two-and-a-half hours.

After guests eat their meal, they may walk around the vessel and go outside to look at the spectacular views of the Windy City.

"We allow for the guests to eat in a timely fashion and then they can explore," Fuller said, explaining that guests are not rushed to finish their meals. And if guests prefer to stay seated throughout the tour, they may.