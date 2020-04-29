Culinary toast to Shakespeare: Actor/author offers recipes inspired by the Bard

In addition to the cookbook, Tufts has also done a few recipe demonstrations on video. He can be seen via Chicago Shakespeare Theater's website on its Shakes@Home platform. Tufts does a "Cooking Like Shakespeare" segment on Shakes@Home. His six-year-old son Henry also appears with him in the video which showcases Tufts preparing Chewets or small meat pies.

Tufts said he grew up in a house where food was at the center of the family. His mother and father were professional chefs and he learned a lot about the culinary craft from them. "I spent a lot of time in Europe as a boy," he said, adding he loved to eat. Tufts was exposed to a great deal of culinary fare from snails to rabbit and much more.

The cookbook "Fat Rascals," a term which appears in Shakespeare's "Henry IV," combines two of his great loves, the actor said.

"I've been passionate about Shakespeare since I was 14. And I've been passionate about food since I was a small child. So, these are both of my passions in 200 pages," Tufts said.

The actor/author said his book allows people to have a look at Shakespeare from an angle they're not used to seeing.

Tufts regularly works as an actor and has performed at various theaters around the country. He's appeared in four shows at Chicago Shakespeare Theater.