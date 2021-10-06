Cured: What you need to know about salumi (including salami)

The most familiar is probably prosciutto, a whole category unto itself. And the most common type of prosciutto is salt-rubbed whole pork leg, cured for at least 400 days in cool dark rooms. Prosciutto is usually sold in paper-thin slices and has a salty, funky flavor, a silky texture and a delicate toothsomeness.

Italian or Italian-style speck is somewhat similar to prosciutto but with a bit more oomph, seasoning and smokiness, and a bit denser. It can be eaten as is or used in recipes.

Pancetta is essentially the bacon of Italy, a cured version of pork belly that is often sold rolled into a cylinder, sometimes sliced and sometimes diced. It can be eaten as is, but is often sauteed and used in all kinds of dishes from braises to pasta sauces to salads.

Guanciale is made from the pig's jowls, seasoned with bay leaves, pepper and juniper. It’s also usually sold rolled and then sliced, and is most famously used in pasta sauces like carbonara and amatriciana.

Coppa or capicola is from the top of the pig’s shoulder and is seasoned differently throughout Italy. It’s usually quite flavorful — often made with wine and bright red, smooth in texture, fatty in the best way.

The best way to start to get to know the wide world of salumi? Taste them!