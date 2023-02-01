CVPA presents its popular brunch once again

Region diners looking for an elegant Sunday meal would often head to The Center for Visual and Performing Arts in Munster for the popular Champagne Brunch.

As with many other dining and entertainment opportunities, the brunch had been stopped for the last few years due to the pandemic.

Trama Catering, which presents the Sunday Champagne Brunch, opted to offer Carry-Out meals during the pandemic. In January, though, Chef Joe Trama and his Trama Catering reintroduced the Sunday meal. It will now be held on occasional Sundays.

The Sunday Champagne Brunch will be presented this Sunday prior to a special Valentine's themed show featuring a brass quintet from the Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra. The show will be held in the Theatre at the Center.

On Sunday, Feb. 5, there will be two brunch seatings - one at 11 a.m. and another at noon. Dining will be featured until 2 p.m. Reservations are encouraged for brunch.

During a brunch in January, guests had their choice of assorted items, including scrambled eggs, various styles of potatoes, lox, a mix of salads, blintzes, Chicken a la King and puff pastry, carved meats, pasta, a cheese tray, gelatin molds and more.

Those with a sweet tooth will find everything from lemon bars and eclairs to mini cupcakes, slices of pie and cake, fruit, brownies, pudding, strawberry shortcake and other items.

The center's Sunday Champagne Brunch began in 1989. Chef Trama presides over the brunch as the center's executive chef and Hugo Perea is the head chef for the operation. The two chefs have worked as a team for years and regularly brainstorm on new recipe ideas.

Diners will often find both chefs greeting guests on brunch days. They're always open to hearing feedback and ideas for what customers like and would want to see on the brunch menu.

FYI: The next Sunday Champagne Brunch will be held at 11 a.m. and noon Feb. 5 at The Center for Visual and Performing Arts, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. The meal runs to 2 p.m. Cost is $35 per person including tax but not gratuity. Cost is $17 for children ages 4 to 11; $6 for children under 4. Champagne mimosas are included as well as coffee, tea and orange juice. Pre-payment is required to make a reservation. Call 219-836-1930, ext. 2. Call the center or visit cvpa.org for more info on upcoming brunches. If you have a Restaurant Scene suggestion, email Eloise.Valadez@nwi.com.