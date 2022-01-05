Lovina's Amish Kitchen: December events penned by Daughter Verena

Yesterday morning, church services were held not too far from Susan’s house. We were going to take her horse and buggy but Jodi (widow friend whose husband was killed in the same accident Mose was involved in) was able to take us. It made it easier to not have to worry about the horse when we got to church, especially since there is no man with us.

After church Susan, Jennifer, Ryan, and I took a nap. In the evening we made supper for Dad, Mom, Tim, Elizabeth, and their three children, sister Lovina and her boyfriend Daniel. It was very enjoyable. Dad, Tim, and Daniel grilled chicken. I always love when Dad grills chicken. He makes it very tasty and juicy.

On Dec. 14, it was a year that Mose has passed on. It is scary how quickly someone can become just a memory. Please remember to tell your friends and family that you love them because today could be your last day on this earth or it could be their last day. Life is too short to take it for granted.