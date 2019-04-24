Now that Easter's over, many home cooks will be wondering what to create with their surplus of eggs.
Food experts and chefs agree that eggs are fairly easy ingredients to work with when creating favorite dishes. With their mild flavor, eggs can be put into a variety of recipes from breakfast dishes and desserts to party appetizers.
Among favorite egg dishes are deviled eggs. McCormick recently did a survey in which they identified some top flavors for delicious deviled eggs.
They partnered with five celebrity chefs across America and asked them to come up with deviled egg recipes using some favorite flavor profiles.
The top five flavor profiles were southern, seafood, spicy, Mexican/Latin and pickled. Chefs who offered recipes were Rick Bayless, Gavin Kaysen, Timothy Hollingsworth, Hugh Acheson and Alex Guarnaschelli.
According to McCormick's survey, 61 percent of Americans planned to prepare or eat deviled eggs during the Easter season. Many home cooks are always looking for new ways to prepare the popular egg dish.
The following recipes from some of America's celebrity chefs showcase various creative ways to enjoy deviled eggs.
Midwestern Smoked Trout Deviled Eggs
7 eggs
4 tablespoons mayo
1 teaspoon freshly squeezed lemon juice
1/2 teaspoon pickle juice
1/4 teaspoon McCormick Dill Weed
1/2 teaspoon McCormick Garlic Powder
1/4 teaspoon McCormick Celery salt
1/4 teaspoon McCormick Onion Powder
1 tablespoon French’s Dijon Mustard
1/8 teaspoon Kosher salt
¼ cup smoked trout – we recommend you buy at your local deli
2 tablespoons trout roe
10 sprigs of picked dill
DIRECTIONS: Place eggs in sauce pot cover with cold water, about 1 inch over the eggs. Bring water to a boil (not a hard boil it can crack the eggs), boil for 6 minutes.
Pull eggs from water, let them sit out for one minute. I find letting them sit out for one minute helps with easy peel, then put in ice bath to cool.
Once eggs are cooled, crack and peel them under water (this helps with peeling). Rinse eggs to make sure there is no eggshell on them.
Cut eggs in half, either horizontally or vertically. You will want to cut a small piece off the bottom of the whites to create a flat base so they will sit level and not fall over.
Pop the egg yolks out into a bowl and set aside the whites (store in refrigerator until needed).
In a food processor add all of the ingredients except egg whites and blend until smooth.
Once you are ready to build the eggs place a piping tip star-shaped in a pastry bag. If you don't have one use a zip-top bag add filling and pipe into egg whites where the yolk used to be. Top with smoked trout and trout roe and serve.
From McCormick and Chef Gavin Kaysen
Creamy Jalapeño Deviled Eggs
12 hard boiled eggs
1/4 cup mayonnaise
2 tablespoons French’s Dijon Mustard
4 teaspoons white wine vinegar
Sea Salt to taste
Black Pepper to taste
2 tablespoons chopped pickled jalapeños from a jar
Paprika to sprinkle on top
Slivered green onion to sprinkle on top
DIRECTIONS: Hard boil eggs by placing eggs in pan covered with cold water; bring to a boil, turn off heat, cover and set your timer for 11 minutes.
Peel eggs. Slice eggs in half. Place the cooked egg yolks in a bowl. Reserve the whites.
Using a fork, work the mayo, mustard, vinegar, salt and pepper in the yolks to make a smooth paste.
Stir in jalapeños.
Fill the egg white halves with yolk mixture and sprinkle with paprika and slivered green onion.
Note: I like to serve these deviled eggs on a cake plate—these eggs deserve to be seen on another level!
From McCormick and Chef Rick Bayless
Pickled Onion Deviled Eggs
Egg Yolk Mixture:
12 Eggs
1 teaspoon Ground Thyme
1 teaspoon Garlic Powder
2 tablespoons Classic Yellow Mustard
2 tablespoons Lemon Juice
Coarse Kosher Sea Salt to Taste
Black Pepper to Taste
Cayenne Red Pepper to Taste
Pickled Onions
1 Yellow Onion
1 teaspoon Salt
1 tablespoons Lemon Juice
1 teaspoon McCormick Cayenne Red Pepper
1 tablespoon Chopped Parsley
1 tablespoon McCormick Ground Thyme
DIRECTIONS: For Pickled Onions: Small Dice 1 onion, season in a bowl with salt, and let sit for 30 minutes. Mix in Lemon juice, and Season with Cayenne, Parsley and Thyme. Reserve.
For Egg Yolk: Place eggs in a large wide saucepan and cover with cold water. Bring to a boil for 12 minutes. Remove eggs and cool in refrigerator. Remove shells from eggs and slice in half lengthwise. Separate egg yolks and place into a bowl. Place whites on a separate plate. Add all ingredients to yolks to taste and mix together with a fork until smooth.
To Build: Take each egg half and scoop in half a tablespoon of the pickled onions to the yolk hole. Using a large star tip and resealable plastic bag, pipe the yolk mixture back into each egg, enough to fill in the rest of the yolk holes completely. Garnish with Mint Springs and Ground Thyme. Refrigerate and serve cold.
From McCormick and Chef Timothy Hollingsworth