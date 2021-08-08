Delicious melting pot: New book explores classic NWI eateries

Jane Simon Ammeson's love of food can definitely be traced back to her childhood.

"My parents always went out to eat," Ammeson said, adding her family regularly explored new and favorite restaurants in the Region.

Ammeson is sharing her love of restaurants and dining in her new book "Classic Restaurants of The Region: Northwest Indiana's All-Time Favorite Eats." The book will be released by Arcadia Publishing and The History Press on Monday, Aug. 9.

The author will sign copies of the new book from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 21 at Miles Books in Highland.

Ammeson said the book took about a year to write. Although she was very familiar with the noted local restaurants, she said she did a great deal of research on past eateries and the histories of longtime favorites for the book.

"It took time researching the history, tracking down photos and getting the stories," Ammeson said during a recent lunch interview at Miner-Dunn in Highland, which appears in the book.

"I'm a real research geek," she said, laughing.