Delicious melting pot: New book explores classic NWI eateries

Jane Simon Ammeson's love of food can definitely be traced back to her childhood.
"My parents always went out to eat," Ammeson said, adding her family regularly explored new and favorite restaurants in the Region.
Ammeson is sharing her love of restaurants and dining in her new book "Classic Restaurants of The Region: Northwest Indiana's All-Time Favorite Eats." The book will be released by Arcadia Publishing and The History Press on Monday, Aug. 9.
The author will sign copies of the new book from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 21 at Miles Books in Highland.
Ammeson said the book took about a year to write. Although she was very familiar with the noted local restaurants, she said she did a great deal of research on past eateries and the histories of longtime favorites for the book.
"It took time researching the history, tracking down photos and getting the stories," Ammeson said during a recent lunch interview at Miner-Dunn in Highland, which appears in the book.
"I'm a real research geek," she said, laughing.
Ammeson, an East Chicago/Indiana Harbor native, said Miner-Dunn was a restaurant her family frequented while she was growing up. She still also enjoys eating at the restaurant, which was established in 1932.
"I always order the cheeseburger," Ammeson said, adding she loves dipping the fries that accompany the burger in the homemade sherbet that's served with the meal. That's a tradition for her and many other diners.
Ammeson, who is a correspondent for The Times, also has written a variety of other books through the years, including "A Jazz Age Murder in Northwest Indiana," "Lincoln Road Trip," "Hauntings of the Underground Railroad," "Femme Fatale" and others.
Ammeson developed an interest in the writing craft as a kid. "I started my own newspaper at 11 years old," she said. She made copies of the paper and sold it to her neighbors.
In "Classic Restaurants of The Region," readers will find stories and the history of eateries such as the former Whiting seafood hot spot Phil Smidt's; Schererville's Teibel's; various gas station and stagecoach stop eateries, such as Square Deal BBQ and Gas Station in Beverly Shores; Starlight Buffet in Indiana Harbor; The Stage Coach Inn in Hebron; The Commercial Hotel in Crown Point; The Franklin House in Valparaiso, and more.
Ammeson said, in addition to her family frequenting Miner-Dunn while she was growing up, other restaurants they visited often were Phil Smidt's, The Trolley Diner in Indiana Harbor, El Patio in Indiana Harbor; Casa Blanca in East Chicago, and Zel's, where she loved ordering corned beef.
"The food is so diverse in the Region," Ammeson said, adding there are a plethora of ethnic eateries, restaurants with regional American favorites and mom and pop establishments.
"You get really good genuine food here."
Through her book, Ammeson said she hopes "people appreciate the diversity and the wealth of food here. It's a special area and people need to support the local restaurants and keep them alive. It's so unique."
Ammeson, who is a resident of Stevensville, Michigan, is married to John Fields. She is the mother of two children.
Those interested in attending Ammeson's book signing at Miles Books may call 219-838-8700 for more information.