Dessert dream: Entrepreneur whips up artisanal ice cream

Liz Rogers wants us to have our cake and ice cream too, so she combined them to create Blissfully Southern Creamalicious Artisan Ice Cream.
“It’s a two-for-one dessert combination,” said Rogers who worked with food scientists to make her dream of bringing together her artisanal ice cream flavors with the soul cooking inspired by four generations of her family with their deep Southern roots.
It’s a winning combo as Creamalicious is now carried by Walmart, Kroger and Meijer and soon to be in Target as well.
“People told me not to even bother calling Walmart,” said Rogers, who lives in Cincinnati. “They said they’re just going to tell you no. And I said well, let them tell me no because I’m going to call.”
Turns out people were wrong.
"I love Walmart for taking a chance and partnering with me," Rogers said. “It is a historic moment as Creamalicious is the first African American, female-owned national ice cream manufacturer in the history of this country."
But there’s more than just a rich, creamy taste to her ice cream desserts. Each of her flavors has a family tale behind it — ones rooted in childhood memories of her Southern soul food heritage, celebrations, and traditions. Some of us recount memories in the stories we tell, others in journals or in paint. Rogers does it with Creamalicious.
“Aunt Poonie baked her pound cakes in cast iron skillets—now who does that?” asked Rogers, who describes herself as a sweet addict. “I’d watch her take the buttery caramel and drizzle it into the cake. Oh it tasted so good.”
Now she takes her aunt’s pound cakes and adds them to her super premium ice cream, one that she emphasizes doesn’t use artificial flavors.
The name? Aunt Poonie's Caramel Pound Cake.
We get to meet other family members as well.
“Everyone has an Uncle Charles — when Uncle Charles comes, he has his flask of bourbon, he’s just the coolest guy in the world, sipping’ and smiling,” said Rogers about Uncle Charles Brown Suga Bourbon Cake Ice Cream that’s made with a touch of bourbon and her uncle’s favorite bourbon cake recipe.
Rogers comes from a family of cooks, women — and Uncle Charles — who baked up a storm, producing cakes, puddings, fruit cobblers and lots of pies. Though we couldn’t be there when they pulled their wickedly wonderful desserts from the oven we can still be part of the family by devouring Slap Yo Mama Banana Pudding and Granma GiGi Sweet Potato Pie.
Beyond family, Rogers evokes African American history, culture and tradition as well.
“Red velvet cake goes back to when Blacks got their freedom,” she said “It’s a Southern dessert that came from the slave quarters of the plantations. Desserts like these have a history that people don’t know about.”
Porch Light Peach Cobbler is a welcoming light for those in trouble.
“It’s like Southern hospitality, if you’re car broke down and all the houses were dark, you’d go to the house with the porch light on,” she says.
Rogers is constantly experimenting with new flavors. She has 44 varieties in mind including a chicken and waffle combination. That makes sense as she owns and is the executive chef at Wing Champ, a restaurant in Sharonville, Ohio just outside of Cincinnati where she lives. It was named as having the "Best Chicken Wings in Ohio" by MSN.
When asked what her next goal is, Rogers responds quickly.
“Oprah — I’m really hoping for that,” she said.
In the meantime, she’s going to keep making ice cream and not worry about the calories.
“Ice cream is the number one dessert in our country, it makes people happy,” she said. “And Creamalicious is such an authentic brand, it’s about love, it’s about family. If everyone could share a scoop, maybe they won’t be so miserable.” Visit socreamalicious.com