Dessert dream: Entrepreneur whips up artisanal ice cream

Liz Rogers wants us to have our cake and ice cream too, so she combined them to create Blissfully Southern Creamalicious Artisan Ice Cream.

“It’s a two-for-one dessert combination,” said Rogers who worked with food scientists to make her dream of bringing together her artisanal ice cream flavors with the soul cooking inspired by four generations of her family with their deep Southern roots.

It’s a winning combo as Creamalicious is now carried by Walmart, Kroger and Meijer and soon to be in Target as well.

“People told me not to even bother calling Walmart,” said Rogers, who lives in Cincinnati. “They said they’re just going to tell you no. And I said well, let them tell me no because I’m going to call.”

Turns out people were wrong.

"I love Walmart for taking a chance and partnering with me," Rogers said. “It is a historic moment as Creamalicious is the first African American, female-owned national ice cream manufacturer in the history of this country."