Dine with the Chefs celebrates 20th anniversary

Some of the Region's top chefs gathered at Avalon Manor March 1 for Dine with the Chefs.
Now in its 20th year, Dine with the Chefs is a fundraiser for Meals on Wheels Northwest Indiana.
More than 300 people attended the event which had its beginnings in a home in Crown Point. The first Dine with the Chefs drew 80 people.
The meal is prepared by local chefs who represent various area restaurants and other organizations. Some of the chefs are members of the American Culinary Federation Chefs of Northwest Indiana.
Silent and live auctions were part of the festivities. A multi-course meal is the highlight of the afternoon. Hors d'oeuvres and cocktails are always offered prior to the lavish sit-down meal.
On the menu were assorted appetizers along with a mini cupcake course, Tom Kha Gai soup and Minestrone alla Emiliana; Citrus Winter Salad and Citrus Spring Salad; Seared Blue Ocean Barramundi; American Wagyu Gold Grade Bavette; and desserts Key Limeiscle and Triple Chocolate Genoise with Chambord Ganache.
Chefs featured at the event were David Siano of LOEWS; Joshua Barth of Horseshoe Casino; Gabriel Rosado of Hartsfield Village; Ruben Calvo of Ruben's Mexican Grill; Chris Pappas of Provecho Latin Provisions; Tammy Pham of Asparagus; Elida Abeyta of Ivy Tech Community College; Beverly Seleb of Ivy Tech Community College; Lori Clark of Ivy Tech Community College; Jennie Miller of Horseshoe Casino; Michelle Wainwright of Cute as a Cupcake!; Cheryl Molenda of American Culinary Federation; Jack Mix of American Culinary Federation; Jarrod Strobeck of Strack & Van Til; Christopher Adams of Ciao Bella; Ulises Gomez of Tapas Cafe; Jerome Kucharski of Jax's Crown Town Grill; Marvin McDaniel of Majestic Star Casino; John Erb of Majestic Star Casino; Wojtek Majcherczyk of Zorn Brew Works; Olivia Fisse of Scarpe; Adam Shoemaker of Scarpe; and Cody Mang of The Brewery Lodge.
To learn more about Meals on Wheels Northwest Indiana, visit mownwi.org.
