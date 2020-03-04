Dine with the Chefs celebrates 20th anniversary

Some of the Region's top chefs gathered at Avalon Manor March 1 for Dine with the Chefs.

Now in its 20th year, Dine with the Chefs is a fundraiser for Meals on Wheels Northwest Indiana.

More than 300 people attended the event which had its beginnings in a home in Crown Point. The first Dine with the Chefs drew 80 people.

The meal is prepared by local chefs who represent various area restaurants and other organizations. Some of the chefs are members of the American Culinary Federation Chefs of Northwest Indiana.

Silent and live auctions were part of the festivities. A multi-course meal is the highlight of the afternoon. Hors d'oeuvres and cocktails are always offered prior to the lavish sit-down meal.

On the menu were assorted appetizers along with a mini cupcake course, Tom Kha Gai soup and Minestrone alla Emiliana; Citrus Winter Salad and Citrus Spring Salad; Seared Blue Ocean Barramundi; American Wagyu Gold Grade Bavette; and desserts Key Limeiscle and Triple Chocolate Genoise with Chambord Ganache.