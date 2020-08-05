Dining in the great outdoors, stylishly

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Squeezing the most out of summer — especially this coronavirus summer — has often meant eating and entertaining outside, for those with the space to do it.

“The goal today is to lavish just as much love and attention on your outdoor setup as you do your indoor rooms. Even if it’s just a fire escape in the city,” says interior designer Elaine Griffin, based in St. Simons Island, Georgia.

SET THE STAGE

To elevate your al fresco entertaining, she advises, begin with the layout.

Set up the dining table close to your indoor kitchen: “The further it is, the more oversize trays you’ll need to carry stuff out.”

Place your seating toward the best view you’ve got. And kids' play areas should be easily seen.

“Think of the outdoors like you would an open plan interior,” Griffin says.

Get a good light source, whether it’s sunlight for breakfast or lunch, or light strings for cocktails and dinner.

THE RIGHT PROPS