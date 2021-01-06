Dome dining: 'Igloos' star at Farmhouse Restaurant at Fair Oaks Farms

Looking for a safe dining option? Secure a reservation in an 'igloo' at Fair Oaks Farms in Fair Oaks.

Igloos, or tents, are set up outdoors at The Farmhouse Restaurant at Fair Oaks Farms for those seeking a creative yet somewhat isolated place to enjoy a meal. The igloos, which are sturdy plastic tent-like or dome structures, made by Garden Igloo, will remain up through Feb. 14, Valentine's Day.

"We recognize people want to have a safer way to dine. But we want to make sure they're still having fun during this (uncertain) time," said Jacqueline McCloskey, special events manager for Fair Oaks Farms.

There are four tents on the restaurant grounds and each one seats up to six people. Two heaters are in each igloo allowing diners to control the temperature in their individual domes.

McCloskey said each igloo has its own decor. "We wanted to make it a unique experience," she said.

According to McCloskey, the igloos have been a real "benefit" to the restaurant's business. Patrons have been enthusiastic about trying the dome dining experience. She said they'd like to bring the feature back later during the winter and holidays of 2021 since it's been so well received.