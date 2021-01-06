Dome dining: 'Igloos' star at Farmhouse Restaurant at Fair Oaks Farms

Looking for a safe dining option? Secure a reservation in an 'igloo' at Fair Oaks Farms in Fair Oaks.
Igloos, or tents, are set up outdoors at The Farmhouse Restaurant at Fair Oaks Farms for those seeking a creative yet somewhat isolated place to enjoy a meal. The igloos, which are sturdy plastic tent-like or dome structures, made by Garden Igloo, will remain up through Feb. 14, Valentine's Day.
"We recognize people want to have a safer way to dine. But we want to make sure they're still having fun during this (uncertain) time," said Jacqueline McCloskey, special events manager for Fair Oaks Farms.
There are four tents on the restaurant grounds and each one seats up to six people. Two heaters are in each igloo allowing diners to control the temperature in their individual domes.
McCloskey said each igloo has its own decor. "We wanted to make it a unique experience," she said.
According to McCloskey, the igloos have been a real "benefit" to the restaurant's business. Patrons have been enthusiastic about trying the dome dining experience. She said they'd like to bring the feature back later during the winter and holidays of 2021 since it's been so well received.
In the dome, diners may order from The Farmhouse Restaurant's menu. Food at the restaurant is described as farm to table or American Farm Cuisine.
Farmhouse Restaurant dishes are created by executive chef Jorge Sullon. "He makes every dish special," McCloskey said, adding Sullon pays attention to creative preparations and culinary details.
Among dishes starring on the menu are Butter Pecan Chicken; Old Fashioned Pot Pie; Bacon Wrapped Meatloaf; Cajun Chicken Pasta; Fair Oaks Farms Pork Chop; and other entrees.
Starters include Fair Oaks Farms Artisan Cheese Board; Farmhouse Bacon Sampler; and Baked Spinach and Artichoke Dip while Soups and Salads available include Smoked Brisket Chili; The Wedge; and Rustic Salad.
Pizzas, Sandwiches, assorted side dishes and a Kids Menu are also offered. Starring on the sandwich roster are Pig Adventure; Country Grilled Cheese; and Hoosier Pork Tenderloin.
Marinara Noodles and Mac n' Cheese; Chicken Fingers; Cheese Pizza; and other options appear on the Kids Menu.
For those who love dessert, selections include Pumpkin Cheesecake; Apple Bread Pudding; Carrot Cake; Fair Oaks Farms Ice Cream and Milkshakes; and other sweets.
A selection of cocktails, beer and wine also star at The Farmhouse Restaurant.
The menu changes seasonally with specials often added. A rotating chef's menu is also occasionally in the spotlight.
Diners who desire a relaxing meal will definitely enjoy the experience as each dining party is allowed two hours in the dome. Anyone dining at night this week will still be able to see the holiday lights display at the farm from their dome. The lights display runs through Jan. 10.
Gallery: Regionites mask up amid coronavirus pandemic