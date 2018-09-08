Domino's, 7758 Broadway St., Merrillville will celebrate and open its new "pizza theater" on Sept. 10.
From Sept. 10 to 30, customers can get a medium one-topping carryout pizza for $3.99 each. Ongoing specials will be featured and there will be a drawing to win free pizza for a year on Oct. 20.
In the new pizza theater, customers will find an open-area viewing of the food prep process, a comfortable lobby, the ability to track carryout orders electronically via a lobby screen and more. Dominoes will also be hiring and filling new positions for customer service reps, delivery drivers, assistant managers and general managers.
For more information on the pizza theater, visit dominos.com or call 219-576-6022. To apply for a position, visit jobs.dominos.com.