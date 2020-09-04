Don't let summer slip away without a u-pick farm trip

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Have you been wanting to take a family outing to a farm this season and haven’t gotten to it yet? There’s still time.

Heading out to a farm to pick your own produce gives kids a sense of where food comes from, displays the satisfaction of seeing a seed grow to produce something to nourish your body, provides a great opportunity to get some fresh air while social distancing — and it’s just a fun way to spend a summer day together.

So you may have missed strawberry season. And blueberry season. And maybe you didn’t make the drive to Michigan to pick cherries at their peak. But there are still several fruit orchards and vegetable farms in Northwest Indiana and Southwest Michigan that are open for families to come in, head out to the fields and gather their own harvest.

At Riverbend Farms in South Haven, Michigan, blackberries are now ripe for picking and the fall crop of red raspberries will follow soon.

Bret Morgan, who owns the farm with his sons, reminds those who want to head out for a day of picking to be sure to call first. Things can happen — like bad weather or a surge of pickers clearing out bushes early in the day — that can cause closure and leave visitors disappointed, especially if they’re driving a far distance.