Don't shy away from making seafood at home during Lent

If you spend much of the year eating meat-filled meals, you might be stumped when the Lenten season rolls around and you have to come up with ideas for pescatarian or vegetarian meals. You can always head out in search of a fish fry - or you can whip up something at home (and make it a little healthier in the process).

Fresh is Best

The key is to start with fresh fish, since freezing affects the taste and texture. “One of the most important things is to get the freshest fish that you can. It’s so much easier if you start with a good product to make it taste good,” said Rob McGowan, chef/owner of McGowan & Sons, a fresh seafood market, catering kitchen and specialty gourmet store in Valparaiso where you can also take cooking classes, book private parties and attend wine tastings.

Even if you think you don’t like fish much (because you’ve made frozen fish in the past), it’s worth trying again with something very fresh because there’s an immense difference. “Maybe someone has bought frozen fish that was terrible and they haven’t had that experience with fresh,” said McGowan.

Most people in our area don’t have the experience of cooking fresh fish regularly because it just isn’t as commonly available in this area as is beef, pork or chicken, he said.

Don’t be intimidated

If you’re feeling a little intimated about cooking seafood at home, McGowan has some reassuring words. “What I tell people in the store that have that concern is that I think from a cook’s perspective, it’s easier to cook a piece of fish than a piece of meat,” he said. “Anyone who can cook a piece of chicken or steak can definitely cook fish.”

This is because of the visibility. The middle of the meat can’t be seen when cooking and it isn’t until you cut into it that you know for sure how well done it is. “With fish, you can watch it cook and see it change color. If you look from the side, you can see if it’s still raw. You can’t see inside beef.”

One thing that is tricky about cooking fish is that different varieties require different cooking times, but by talking to a fishmonger you can get direction on how best to prepare it. “Some have to be cooked to well done,” said McGowan. “Some fish we have in our store like grouper, maki maki and cod have to be cooked to at least 145 degrees because if you don’t, the texture will be off. Salmon and snapper and tuna, those should be medium rare to about 120 degrees internally.”

Go Simple in Preparation

When preparing seafood, sometimes simple is best. “Really a good piece of fish just needs a little salt and maybe pepper and squeeze of lemon at the end,” said McGowan.

For cooking methods, McGowan offered a few easy preparations - pan searing, oven roasting and grilling. “The easiest preparation for most fish would be to pan sear it. And the thing we always recommend is to use an oil that has a high smoking point like grapeseed or avocado oil. If the oil burns, it will give fish a bitter taste,” he said. “Another tip is to always start with a hot pan and have your fish salted and ready to go. Once the pan is hot, immediately add your oil and put fish right in.”

Once your fish is in the pan, resist the urge to flip it. “Do not mess with it. Let it sit and do its thing. If you’re moving it constantly, you won’t get a good sear on the outside,” said McGowan.

“As an alternative, oven roasting is another good way to prepare most fish. You want to use a pretty hot oven - 400-425 degrees and depending on the kind of fish, use a little oil. If it’s an oily fish like salmon, you don’t need to add oil or butter,” he said. “If you’re doing cod or grouper, you would want to put it in baking dish, season it and I usually recommend pouring a little olive oil or clarified butter on top to keep some moisture and keep it from drying out.”

Although the weather isn’t currently the best for outdoor grilling, McGowan said it’s a great way to do fish outside if you’re brave enough to brave the cold. “Usually what I recommend is to grill it like you would a steak where you flip over, but for more delicate fish, like salmon, snapper, sea bass or grouper, lay a little foil under it and pull the cover down. It’s sort of grilling and roasting.”

If grilling with charcoal, it will add a little extra flavor. Enclosing fish in sealed foil with lemon and herbs will help retain moisture and flavors will stay concentrated on the fish.

Take a Shortcut

If you’re short on time or prefer working with fish that you don’t have to cook, you’ll find a whole aisle of fish in cans or pouches that can be used to make a quick meal or enhance a pasta dish, salad or casserole. Wild Planet is a sustainable seafood company that began in 2004 and offers pouches and cans with some no salt versions and some that are packed in extra virgin olive oil.

At wildplanetfoods.com, you’ll find a number of recipes that you can prepare using their canned and pouch products - from Yellowtail Ceviche to Mini Wild Albacore Tuna Sweet Potato Cakes to Mackerel Pizza to Mustard Dill Sardine Tartine.

If you’re in a pinch where you don’t even have time for the shortcuts, McGowan & Sons does have a Friday night walleye fry and also “meal-in-a-minute” kits that you can pick up with reheating instructions.

Pan Seared Salmon with Lemon-Dill Beurre Blanc

Ingredients

2 8-ounce fillets of salmon, skinned

1 tablespoon minced shallot

1 tablespoon lemon zest

1/4 cup dry white wine

1 teaspoon chopped fresh dill

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into 1/2” cubes

Kosher salt

Ground white pepper

Canola or grape seed oil

DIRECTIONS: Heat a sauté pan to medium high heat. Season the salmon with salt and pepper. Add the oil to the pan and immediately add the salmon. Sear the salmon for 3-4 minutes and flip over. Seat another 3-4 minutes. Looking at the fillets from the side, the salmon should have a thin layer of rare through the middle. Remove the fillets from the pan to a plate. Add the shallots, lemon zest and wine to the pan and scrape up the browned bits into the wine. Lower the heat and let the wine reduce to 1 tablespoon. Turn off the heat and stir in the dill and butter. When the butter is just melted, pour the sauce over the salmon and enjoy.

Recipe source: Rob McGowan

Oven-Baked Cod with Tomato, Caper, Lemon, and Kalamata Olives

Ingredients

1 pound fresh cod

1/2 cup cherry tomatoes, cut in half

2 tablespoons capers

1/4 pitted kalamata olives, halved

1 lemon, cut into slices

1 tablespoon fresh chopped parsley

Kosher salt

Ground black pepper

DIRECTIONS: Preheat oven to 425F. Season the cod with salt and pepper. Arrange half the lemon slices in a baking dish and place the cod on top. Put the tomatoes, capers, olives and lemon on top. Bake in the oven for 12-15 minutes, or until the internal temperature of the fish reaches 145F. Sprinkle with parsley and serve.

Recipe Source: Rob McGowan

Surf’s Up Tacos

Makes 4 tacos

Ingredients

2 cans Wild Planet Wild Albacore Tuna (5 ounces each), undrained

1/4 cup prepared salsa verde

1 cup fresh Napa cabbage, thinly sliced

1/3 cup red onions, chopped

3 tablespoons Greek yogurt

1 1/2 tablespoons mayonnaise

1/2 teaspoon fresh lime juice

1/4 teaspoon chipotle powder

1/2 cup fresh clementines, peeled & roughly chopped

4 soft corn tortillas, 6”

4 fresh whole sprigs cilantro

DIRECTIONS: Open cans of Wild Planet Albacore Wild Tuna. Do not drain. Place the tuna with all of the natural liquid from the cans into a mixing bowl. Add the salsa verde to the tuna. Gently flake the tuna into small/medium size pieces, then lightly toss with the natural liquid and salsa verde to evenly blend. Set aside.

Place the cabbage, red onions, Greek yogurt, mayonnaise, fresh lime juice, chipotle powder and clementines in a separate mixing bowl. Stir to evenly combine. Place in a covered container.

Warm soft corn tortillas and place on a clean work surface. Top each tortilla with 1/4-1/2 cup of the chilled slaw, spreading slightly out from the center of each tortilla. Sauté 1/4 cup of the Wild Planet Albacore Tuna/salsa verde blend over medium-high heat for 30 seconds in a non-stick pan (dry pan – no oil). Place the hot tuna on top of the slaw. Garnish with cilantro sprig and serve.

Recipe source: Wild Planet Foods

