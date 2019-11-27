When people gather at the holiday table, there are always certain dishes that are musts on the family's party table.
One of those dishes is definitely stuffing. Home cooks will often bring out the tried and true stuffing recipe that's been a hit in one's family for decades. It might be grandmother's traditional bread stuffing, an aunt's sage dressing or a friend's delicious recipe for cornbread stuffing.
Stuffing recipes are usually fairly easy. Stuffings or dressings are also usually a category of food that people can feel free to experiment with when creating the beloved recipe.
"All stuffings are elevated and enriched by savory, aromatic ingredients like celery, onions, spices, herbs, oysters, giblets, sausage, mushrooms, nuts and dried fruits," say the writers of the new "Joy of Cooking" cookbook.
Stuffings are so well liked by holiday revelers that the "Joy of Cooking" writers and editors say "Stuffings and dressings get the most attention around the holiday season, but we think they should be considered viable side dishes the rest of the year."
If you're wondering what the exact different between a dressing and stuffing is, the book's authors explain it as "Stuffing refers to a mixture stuffed inside a bird, roast, fish or vegetable...Dressing is cooked in a baking dish."
If you'd like to try a new stuffing on your table this year, test one of the following recipes.
Classic Stuffing
1/4 cup (1/2 stick) butter
1/2 cup chopped celery
1/2 cup chopped onion
1 package (8 ounces) unseasoned stuffing mix
2 cups chicken broth
1 1/2 teaspoons Poultry Seasoning
DIRECTIONS: Preheat oven to 350°F. Melt butter in large skillet on medium heat. Add celery and onion; cook and stir 5 minutes. Stir in stuffing mix. Add chicken broth and poultry seasoning; toss gently. Spoon into lightly greased 2-quart baking dish.
Bake 30 minutes or until heated through and lightly browned.
From McCormick
Mushroom Cornbread Stuffing or Dressing
Servings: 10
Start to finish: 1 hour 30 minutes (not including baking , crumbling and drying the cornbread)
4 tablespoons (1/2 stick) unsalted butter
1 1/2 cups chopped onions
1 cup chopped celery
1 cup chopped carrots
1 pound button mushrooms, trimmed and chopped
1/2 pound shiitake mushrooms, trimmed and chopped
1 teaspoon finely minced garlic
2 teaspoons fresh thyme or sage leaves or 1 teaspoon dried thyme or sage
Coarse or kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
1/4 cup dry white wine
1 9-by-9-inch pan cornbread, crumbled (about 7 cups) and left to sit on a baking sheet for one day
1 to 1 1/2 cups low-sodium chicken or vegetable broth
1/4 cup cream
DIRECTIONS: Preheat the oven to 400 F. Butter a 9-by-13-inch baking pan.
In a large, deep skillet, melt the butter over medium heat. Add the onions, celery, carrots, mushrooms, garlic, and thyme or sage. Season with salt and pepper and saute everything until all the liquid is evaporated (the mushrooms will release liquid as they start to cook) and the vegetables are all tender and lightly browned, about 10 to 12 minutes. Add the wine and saute for another couple of minutes until it is almost evaporated.
In a large bowl, place the crumbled cornbread and drizzle over it 1 cup of the broth and the cream (feel free also to drizzle up to 1/2 cup of turkey drippings if available and desired). Toss well. Add the vegetables and toss to combine. If the mixture still seems dry, add in as much as another 1/2 cup of the chicken broth.
Turn the mixture into the prepared baking pan and cover with foil. Bake for 20 minutes, then remove the foil and bake for another 30 minutes or so until the stuffing is cooked through and the top is browned and crispy.
From Associated Press
Southern Sausage Dressing
12-ounce package Cubed Herb Seasoned Pepperidge Farm Stuffing mix
1/2 loaf of favorite bread, crumbled (about 3 cups)
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 pound bulk hot sage sausage
1 bunch celery, chopped
2 large yellow onions, chopped
1/2 cup (1 stick) butter, melted
2 cups low-sodium chicken broth
Kosher salt and ground black pepper
DIRECTIONS: Heat the oven to 350 F. Coat a large casserole dish with cooking spray (or butter).
In a large bowl, mix together the stuffing mix and crumbled bread. Set aside, but toss occasionally to help the bread dry out.
In a large skillet over medium-high, heat the oil. Add the sausage and cook, breaking up any large chunks, until cooked through, about 8 to 10 minutes. Use a slotted spoon to transfer the meat to paper towels to absorb excess fat.
Return the skillet to the heat. Add a splash of olive oil or a small pat of butter. Add the celery and onions, then saute until the onions start to caramelize, about 8 to 10 minutes.
Transfer the cooked sausage and the sauteed vegetables to the bowl of stuffing mix and bread. Toss well. Add the melted butter and toss to evenly mix. Drizzle in the broth, mixing until the stuffing is evenly moist and holds together, but isn't too wet. Transfer to the prepared casserole dish and bake for 35 to 40 minutes, or until browned on top.
Makes 8 servings.
From Associated Press
Cranberry Apple Stuffing
1/2 cup (1 stick) butter
2 cups chopped celery
1 cup chopped onion
2 medium tart red apples, cored and chopped
1 bag (6 ounces) dried cranberries
1 teaspoon Parsley Flakes
1 teaspoon Rosemary Leaves
1 teaspoon Thyme Leaves
6 cups dry unseasoned bread cubes
1 can (14 1/2 ounces) chicken broth
1 cup apple juice
DIRECTIONS: Preheat oven to 325°F. Melt butter in large skillet on medium heat. Add celery and onion; cook and stir 5 minutes or until softened. Stir in apples, cranberries, parsley, rosemary and thyme.
Place bread cubes in large bowl. Add celery mixture, broth and apple juice; toss gently until well mixed. Spoon into lightly greased 13x9-inch baking dish. Cover with foil.
Bake 15 minutes. Remove foil; bake additional 20 minutes or until heated through and lightly browned.
From McCormick
Thanksgiving side dishes that make the Region groan
Thanksgiving side dishes that make the Region groan
We asked our online readers in recent weeks to weigh in on their least-favorite -- or even most-hated -- Thanksgiving side dishes. The five dishes featured here received the most Turkey Day hate mail. What Thanksgiving dishes do you shun from the holiday table?
12 Things to do in the Region this week.