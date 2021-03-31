Easter extravaganza: Local restaurants to offer holiday meals

Spring is here and Easter is right around the corner. If you haven't planned your Easter feast yet, you still have time to make a reservation at a local restaurant to enjoy the special holiday meal.

While many people may be cooking at home for Easter, there are Region restaurants ready to serve all the fixings to make your holiday special and hassle-free.

The following list features just a sample of local restaurants offering Easter meals.

• Abbiocco Italian Cuisine, 600 Gateway Blvd. Chesterton. The restaurant will offer its brunch menu as well as some special Easter features. Last seating is at 4 p.m. Call 219-728-1442 or abbioccoeats.com or visit the restaurant on Facebook and Instagram.

•The Center for Visual and Performing Arts, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. The Easter Carryout Menu stars Glazed Baked Ham; Sauteed Herb Crusted Boneless Chicken Breast; Spring Mix Salad with Champagne Vinaigrette; Duchess Potatoes; Macaroni and Cheese; Italian Green Beans; Tri-color Rotini Pasta Primavera Salad; Parker House Rolls; and Marble Fudge Cake. Curbside pick-up will be available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cost is $25 per person (plus tax). There is a 4 order minimum. Bottles of champagne are available for $18. Call 219-836-1930 ext. 2 to reserve meals.