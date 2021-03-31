Easter extravaganza: Local restaurants to offer holiday meals

Spring is here and Easter is right around the corner. If you haven't planned your Easter feast yet, you still have time to make a reservation at a local restaurant to enjoy the special holiday meal.
While many people may be cooking at home for Easter, there are Region restaurants ready to serve all the fixings to make your holiday special and hassle-free.
The following list features just a sample of local restaurants offering Easter meals.
• Abbiocco Italian Cuisine, 600 Gateway Blvd. Chesterton. The restaurant will offer its brunch menu as well as some special Easter features. Last seating is at 4 p.m. Call 219-728-1442 or abbioccoeats.com or visit the restaurant on Facebook and Instagram.
•The Center for Visual and Performing Arts, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. The Easter Carryout Menu stars Glazed Baked Ham; Sauteed Herb Crusted Boneless Chicken Breast; Spring Mix Salad with Champagne Vinaigrette; Duchess Potatoes; Macaroni and Cheese; Italian Green Beans; Tri-color Rotini Pasta Primavera Salad; Parker House Rolls; and Marble Fudge Cake. Curbside pick-up will be available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cost is $25 per person (plus tax). There is a 4 order minimum. Bottles of champagne are available for $18. Call 219-836-1930 ext. 2 to reserve meals.
•Ciao Bella, 1514 U.S. 41, Schererville. The popular Italian restaurant will offer an Easter brunch from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Reservations are every half hour. Last seating is at 4 p.m. Featured will be a carving station with prime rib, ham and more. An omelet station is available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with pasta station available from 2 to 5 p.m. Various other dishes from salads and fruit to lake perch, chicken Marsala and other foods will also be in the spotlight. Cost is $39 plus tax and gratuity for adults; $15 plus tax and gratuity for children 12 and younger. Call 219-322-6800 or visit ciaobellaonline.com.
• Four Winds Casino, New Buffalo, Michigan. The Four Winds' Kankakee Grille will have a three-course meal for Easter. Included will be Soup or Salad; Baked Nueske's Ham; Mashed Sweet Potatoes; Roasted Brussels Sprouts; Fresh Baked Biscuit; and Choice of Cake. Call (866) 494-6371 or visit OpenTable.com.
• Gamba Ristorante, 455 E. 84th Drive, Merrillville. Gamba Ristorante will celebrate Easter with a special buffet menu featuring an omelet station, Eggs Benedict; French Toast; Shrimp Cocktail; Stuffed Peppers; Leg of Lamb; Ham; Penne Primavera; Fruit station; Assorted Desserts; and much more. Cost is $50 for adults; and $15 for children under 12. The buffet will be available from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 219-736-5000.
• Glenwood Oaks Rib & Chop House, 106 N. Main, Glenwood, Ill. Glenwood Oaks will feature dine-in or carryout for Easter. Guests must preorder the carryout menu. Among items on the Easter menu will be Ham or Turkey; Prime Rib or Filet; Salmon or Shrimp; Ribs or Chicken; and other dishes. Hours are noon to 8 p.m. Call 708-758-4400 or visit glenwoodoaks.com.
• Halls of St. George, 905 S. Joliet St., Schererville. The Easter Luncheon will include Mixed Green Salad; Assorted Bread Basket; Rack of Lamb; Orange Glazed Ham; Herb-Crusted Chicken Breast; Whipped Potatoes; Green Bean Almandine; Glazed Baby Carrots; Assorted Sweets. Cost is $40 for adults and $17 for children ages 4 to 12. Time for the luncheon is 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Call 219-865-9411 to make reservations.
• Theo's Steaks and Seafood, 9144 Indianapolis Blvd., Highland. The restaurant will offer its regular menu for Easter with a few specials added including Ham and Greek Chicken. Call 219-838-8000 for more information.
