Easy ways to make your school lunch more exciting, appetizing than a basic PB&J

One of my favorite school lunches consisted of a hard salami sandwich with sweet banana peppers and yellow mustard on Wonder Bread. That, along with Fritos and a Twinkie, all jammed into my Mary Poppins lunchbox was a lunch that I never traded. As a mom, I packed hundreds of peanut butter and jelly or peanut butter and Marshmallow Fluff sandwiches for school. Always accompanied by some type of chip and fruit, this made a somewhat complete and fairly healthy meal. How many of them were traded, I’ll never know.

The goal of the lunch maker is to send a lunch every child in the school would love to have in their super-hero lunchbox, and your child can’t wait to eat. While nutrient content is important, there are several other considerations:

Time allotted to eat

Need for refrigeration

Ease of packing and eating

Taste preferences.

Try to plan a week’s worth of lunches at a time. Options are plentiful, and unless your child loves a PB&J each day, creating lunches that brighten the afternoon and offer sustained energy to make it home can be a fun activity to do together.

Twists on old favorite

Jazz up peanut butter by making a roll-up and substituting banana slices for jelly. Complete the lunch by adding pretzels, Greek yogurt and a few chocolate chips.

Open a pita pocket and spread peanut butter on one side and add sliced berries or favorite fruit on the other. Spread peanut butter and jelly on a whole-wheat tortilla, roll it up and secure with a toothpick. Add apple or grapes and homemade snack bars.

Other nut/seed butters may be substituted for peanut since there may be allergy restrictions. The healthiest butters, whatever the variety, are those that are low in sugar and don’t contain hydrogenated or partially hydrogenated oils. Once open, refrigerate to preserve freshness.

That’s a wrap

Most foods you would put between two slices of bread can be roll into a wrap or tortilla. Corn tortillas are a good substitute for gluten-free eaters. To make it more pliable for rolling, put the corn tortilla in a damp paper towel and microwave it for about 10 seconds, then add the filling. There are also wraps made with alternative ingredients such as cassava flour, chickpea flour, almond flour and more. Typically, the shorter the ingredient list, the better. Fill wrap, roll and secure with a toothpick. Fillings examples include bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo (BLT); hummus or goat cheese and veggies; deli meats and cheeses with lettuce; rotisserie chicken, spinach, sweet peppers, mustard.

When using mayo, hummus or other condiments, line the wrap with lettuce to help prevent it from getting soggy by lunchtime. Dipping sauces can go in a small leak-proof container.

Thinking outside the bread

Some of these options may be more suitable for a mature crowd. Salad in a 1-quart wide-mouth canning jar: Layer cut carrots, radishes, chicken, zucchini, yellow squash, green onions and greens in the jar. Vary the ingredients as desired, hard-boiled egg or tuna instead of chicken, cucumbers and tomatoes instead of zucchini and squash. Pack your favorite dressing in a small container to add just before eating. Shake well. Remember to pack a fork. Other salad ideas: Pasta; quinoa; chicken, egg, tuna, ham, sent in containers and eaten with crackers or stuffed in a pita pocket. Lettuce wraps are tasty, but may not be as easy to eat.

There’s more

Make kebabs by filling a small skewer with goodies. Try any combination of small squares of bread, rolled lunch meat, olives, cherry tomatoes and cheese cubes. Another option is fruit and cheese kebabs. Use a variety of cheese cubes and fruits, such as grapes, strawberries, blueberries, oranges, whatever is in season. Pack a single-serve yogurt for a dipping sauce.

Cut an English muffin in half, add pizza sauce, cheese and favorite toppings. Pop in the toaster oven until the cheese is melted. This can be done the night before to make your morning less stressful. Who doesn’t like cold pizza? Leftover pizza from your favorite parlor works too.

Bagel, meat, cream cheese and veggie sandwich cut into quarters and secured with toothpicks. Make your own Lunchables meal using a divided container. Choose your meats, cheeses, crackers, fruit and a cookie.

To keep foods cold until lunchtime, pack a reusable icepack.

Sides

In addition to the main lunch attraction, other additions include: Seasonal fruits; hard-boiled eggs; veggies and dip; hummus and pita chips; small container of Greek yogurt or single-serve yogurt; chips or pretzels; trail mix or granola; cookie, muffin or snack bar; chocolate chips or a Hershey's Kiss. The best lunches are made with love.

Carol Slager is a licensed pharmacist, author, blogger and health coach in Northwest Indiana. Follow her monthly in Get Healthy and at inkwellcoaching.com. Opinions expressed are the writer's.