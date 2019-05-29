When out exploring the gaming floor at Hammond's Horseshoe Casino, you'll probably get hungry after a few hours of slot or table play.
If a full meal is not what you crave and you'd rather have something sweet, step up to the counter at the Cafe at The Eatery.
The Cafe and other food counters at The Eatery opened in December of 2016. There at the Cafe, you'll find assorted items from delicious desserts to ice cream, coffee drinks, candy and other sweets.
The Eatery is actually a food hall concept located on the first level of the casino.
Along with the Cafe, guests will find other food stops such as 360 Pizza; Fresh; and H Burger.
During a recent Sunday afternoon visit to The Eatery, we enjoyed some sweets at the Cafe. We opted for a Banana Split ($7) and a decadent looking Strawberry Cheesecake. ($5).
For the Banana Split, guests have a choice of three different scoops of ice cream or you may opt for one flavor. Our flavors of choice were vanilla, pistachio and strawberry. The ice cream creation was topped with bananas, whipped cream and sprinkles. The Strawberry Cheesecake looked like a small work of art and proved flavorful but not too sweet.
Among other selections at the Cafe were Turtle Cheesecake, various Hand Dipped Ice Cream, Sundaes, assorted Cupcakes, Chocolate Covered Cashews, Chocolate Cannoli, Chocolate Covered Pecans, and much more.
On the Coffee/Beverage menu, guests will find Espresso, Cappuccino, Latte, White Chocolate Mocha, Americano, Hot Tea, Chai Latte, Hot Chocolate, Regular Drip Coffee and other selections. Coffee drinks range from $2.25 to $4.50.
Anyone with a sweet tooth will definitely be satisfied with the variety of offerings available at The Eatery's Cafe.