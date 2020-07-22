Eclectic food hall: New dining concept to open in former Cook County Hospital building

"We did our best to give a (variety) of offerings," the chef said.

Being in the new food hall is a coveted spot for a restaurateur's business. Nawab said there was much interest on the part of restaurant personnel to take part in the food hall.

"The food hall is fully leased. There's a waiting list," he said, about businesses waiting to get into the hall.

Nawab, who grew up in Louisville, Kentucky, lived in Chicago as a toddler. The Cook County Hospital building is a special place for Nawab to have the food hall as the hospital was the place his father did an internship when the chef was a child. Nawab said he doesn't currently have an eatery in the food hall because he concentrated on the development of the concept, which his Hospitality HQ is managing and developing.

Dr. Murphy's Food Hall was named for Dr. John B. Murphy, a renowned surgeon in the U.S., who studied, taught and interned at Cook County Hospital decades ago.

Nawab said the hall will offer a quality selection of food to the medical community but it will also be a place that will draw diners from around the city and surrounding locales because of its diverse offerings.