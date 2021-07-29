Eclectic menu, large portions star at Grand Lux Cafe

Visitors to Chicago who are looking for a filling meal will have their appetites satisfied at Grand Lux Cafe.

The restaurant, which opened at 600 N. Michigan Ave. in 2002, is still offering a diverse menu of big portions featuring flavors from around the globe.

The first Grand Lux Cafe opened in Las Vegas' Venetian Resort Hotel and Casino. Chicago's eatery was the second in the country.

The brainchild of the founders of The Cheesecake Factory, Grand Lux Cafe specializes in recipes from all corners of the world, including Asian, Latin, Italian, European and American fare.

Its Chicago location is comfortable and has a bit of a fun, whimsical feel. Diners may sit in the bar area or in dining rooms sporting different decor. For a Magnificent Mile view, guests may dine in the room that overlooks Michigan Avenue. That room is bright with a modern, colorful mural on its wall.

Once the menu is brought to the table, guests will likely have a hard time choosing. Food categories include Appetizers, Salads, Pastas and Pizzas, Burgers and Sandwiches, Grand Casual Cuisine, Steaks and Seafood, Sides, Desserts and Beverages.