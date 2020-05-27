Efforts underway to get food from US farms to the needy

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As food banks have struggled to meet soaring demand from people suddenly out of work because of the coronavirus pandemic, it has been especially troubling to see farmers have to bury produce, dump milk and euthanize hogs.

Now some states are providing more money to help pay for food that might otherwise go to waste, the U.S. Agriculture Department is spending $3 billion to help get farm products to food banks, and a senator is seeking $8 billion more to buy farm produce for food banks.

“Obviously nobody likes to see waste of good food,” said Mark Quandt, executive director of the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York. “And to know that farmers put so much work and money and energy into producing the product. That’s got to be breaking their heart to then have to just dump product like that or just throw it away or plow it under.”

Farmers were left with little choice after the closure of restaurants and schools abruptly ended much of the demand for the food they produced.