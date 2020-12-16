Eicher family loses a loved one after tragic accident

Lovina Eicher’s son-in-law Mose was injured in a car accident on Wednesday, Dec. 9. His injuries were severe, and he passed away the morning of Dec. 14.

Lovina asks readers to hold Susan and children Jennifer, age 2, and Ryan, age 1, in prayer. She writes, “Susan is a widow at age 24 but she says her years of marriage to Mose were the most wonderful years of her life. They were married four years in August.”

On the evening of the accident Lovina wrote: “… Susan and the children are staying with us… Our sympathy goes out to the family of Mose’s driver, Dan, who was killed instantly in the accident. Dan’s son drives my son Benjamin to work every day. Daughter Loretta’s boyfriend Dustin was Dan’s group leader at work. Dan was a great man to all who knew him. Let’s keep his family in our prayers as well. I haven’t heard how the girl is from the other car in this accident, but we want to lift her and her family up in our prayers too.”

Because of these events, this week’s column contains favorite recipes culled from two of Lovina’s cookbooks, "Lovina’s Amish Kitchen" and "Amish Family Recipes." Please remember Susan, children Jennifer and Ryan, and the larger family in prayer at this time.

PEANUT BRITTLE