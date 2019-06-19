Diners who have a taste for Mexican food should make plans to visit the newest El Salto in Munster.
The restaurant, which was previously at the corner of Ridge Road and Calumet Avenue, is now in its new building at 9611 Calumet Ave. in Munster.
In addition to the Munster location, El Salto has a variety of other locations including Merrillville, Chesterton, Portage and Valparaiso and the El Salto Express in Schererville.
We visited El Salto on a recent Sunday for an early lunch. Guests began to filter in little by little over our hour and a half stay at the eatery. By the end of our meal, the restaurant was nearly filled.
After reading the menu, we decided to order the Pollo Ixtapa ($12.50) and the Sopa de Fideo ($5.95).
The Sopa de Fideo, was a type of soup packed with thin noodles. It was a good helping and was flavored with lime. The Pollo Ixtapa proved to be a chicken preparation not often seen on menus. The dish featured a chicken breast with grilled onions and pineapple in a special sweet sauce that the menu states has been in the "family" for three generations. It was served with beans, rice and a small salad.
The new El Salto sports a modern setting with sleek lighting structures, sculptures of mariachis in the bar area, a modern-looking bar and other decor.
Various items star on the menu including Fajita Taco Salad ($8.95 for chicken or $9.95 for steak); Chiles Poblanos ($14.50); Tacos Michoacanos ($14.95); Burrito California ($12.95 for chicken); Tacos Mahi Mahi ($11.95 for two); Shrimp Cocktail ($8.50 or $12.50); Bistek El Salto ($18.95); Carnitas Tacos ($11.95 for three); various Tortas and more.
For those who don't want to order a Mexican dish, there are Bacon Cheeseburgers, Chicken Tenders and a Shrimp Basket on the menu.
El Salto also features a full bar and has a variety of Margarita specials.